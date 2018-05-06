Packers' McCarthy: DeShone Kizer belongs in same group as Mayfield, Darnold, Allen, Rosen

The Packers didn't draft a quarterback last week, but according to coach Mike McCarthy, they've still acquired a quarterback who holds as much potential as Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, and Josh Rosen. That quarterback: DeShone Kizer, who was traded from Cleveland to Green Bay in early March in exchange for defensive back Damarious Randall (and a swap of Day 3 picks).

On Saturday, McCarthy didn't just say that Kizer has the ability to be an NFL starting quarterback. He also said that if Kizer had entered the NFL Draft this year, he would've been in the same group as those four rookie quarterbacks. All four got drafted in the top 10, with Mayfield going No. 1 overall to the Browns, Darnold going to the Jets at No. 3, Allen going to the Bills at No. 7, and Rosen landing with the Cardinals at No. 10.

"He has starter ability in this league, clearly," McCarthy said of Kizer, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. "In my opinion, if he was in that (draft) class this year, he would've been in that group with the first four guys."

To this point, Kizer hasn't demonstrated that ability. Drafted in the second round last year, Kizer won the Browns' starting job over the summer, but experienced extensive struggles during his first season. In 15 starts, he completed 53.6 percent of his passes for 2,894 yards (6.1 yards per attempt), 11 touchdowns, 22 interceptions, and a 60.5 passer rating. Of course, not many rookie quarterbacks would've succeeded in that Browns offense. That's why nobody should write off Kizer so soon in his career. Let's give him a chance to be coached and developed before we dismiss him as a competent NFL quarterback.

Kizer's move from Cleveland to Green Bay might've been the best thing for his career. With the Packers, Kizer will learn from both McCarthy and future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers. He shouldn't expect to replace Rodgers given just how good Rodgers remains at the age of 34, but he might get a chance to audition for the rest of the league given that Rodgers has a history of unfortunate injuries. Last season, Rodgers missed nine games with a broken collarbone.

If Rodgers goes down again, Kizer might be the first man up. A year ago, Brett Hundley failed to impress. Hundley's still on the roster, so an interesting backup quarterback battle should play out in Green Bay this summer.

You'd think that if Mayfield, Rosen, Allen, or Darnold found themselves in a similar situation, they'd be able to beat out Hundley. So, we'll find out soon enough if Kizer really would've turned the Big Four into the Big Five.