Packers reportedly targeting a Week 15 return for injured Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers is still recovering from a broken collarbone

Aaron Rodgers has been out since Week 6, when he broke his collarbone after being hit by Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr. The Packers were non-committal at the time about whether Rodgers would play again this season, but now it looks like they're gearing up for his return.

Rodgers got in some practice throughout this week, and according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, they are preparing for him to return for the team's Week 15 game -- so long as they're still in the playoff race at that time. 

As The Athletic's Chris Burke noted, Rodgers' return could have a major effect on the playoff race, even if Green Bay is only a fringe contender by the time he gets back: 

Brett Hundley has been making the starts in Rodgers' absence, and barring injury he will start in Week 13 and 14 against the Buccaneers and Browns as well. Hundley's performance has been extremely inconsistent, with highs and lows week-to-week seemingly having no relation to each other. (He was dreadful against the Ravens in Week 11 before playing his best game against the Steelers in Week 12, on Sunday Night Football no less.)

If the Packers can manage to get wins in each of the next two weeks and then get Rodgers back for a final push, maybe they can wind up sneaking into the playoffs, which would have been a heck of a long shot when Rodgers first went down. 

