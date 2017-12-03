Packers reportedly targeting a Week 15 return for injured Aaron Rodgers
Rodgers is still recovering from a broken collarbone
Aaron Rodgers has been out since Week 6, when he broke his collarbone after being hit by Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr. The Packers were non-committal at the time about whether Rodgers would play again this season, but now it looks like they're gearing up for his return.
Rodgers got in some practice throughout this week, and according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, they are preparing for him to return for the team's Week 15 game -- so long as they're still in the playoff race at that time.
As The Athletic's Chris Burke noted, Rodgers' return could have a major effect on the playoff race, even if Green Bay is only a fringe contender by the time he gets back:
Brett Hundley has been making the starts in Rodgers' absence, and barring injury he will start in Week 13 and 14 against the Buccaneers and Browns as well. Hundley's performance has been extremely inconsistent, with highs and lows week-to-week seemingly having no relation to each other. (He was dreadful against the Ravens in Week 11 before playing his best game against the Steelers in Week 12, on Sunday Night Football no less.)
If the Packers can manage to get wins in each of the next two weeks and then get Rodgers back for a final push, maybe they can wind up sneaking into the playoffs, which would have been a heck of a long shot when Rodgers first went down.
-
Fisher eager for coaching opportunity
The Browns could be one fit for the ex-Rams coach who reached a Super Bowl with Tennessee
-
Cuts likely coming to NFL league office
Some owners believe cutting spending in the league office could placate Jerry Jones on some...
-
Kaepernick case discovery moves ahead
The NFL has complied in compiling correspondence from Kaepernick's lawyers' list of key search...
-
GMs, scouts preparing for busy offseason
A wealth of quarterbacks could be on the move this offseason, and plenty of teams will be...
-
Giants, Manning appear headed for split
Manning is said to have no thoughts of retiring this offseason, so he could be on the move
-
Archie Manning says Eli might retire
However, he said it makes no sense to speculate on Eli's future
Add a Comment