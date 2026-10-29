Packers vs. Panthers live updates: Green Bay, Carolina look to rebound from losses

The Green Bay Packers, for the second time this season, will play a home game on "Thursday Night Football" to begin Week 8 in the NFL. The last time the Packers suited up for a midweek game at Lambeau Field, they fell flat in a 21-point loss. They eye a different result this time around against a Carolina Panthers squad that is fresh off its worst showing of the year: A 30-point defeat at home to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

One of these teams will carry a two-game losing streak at the end of the night. The Packers would slip to .500 with a loss, while the Panthers would own a losing record. Those are high stakes, especially since both sides still have ambitions of winning their respective divisions.

The deciding factor in the Week 8 primetime battle could be whether Green Bay's run game comes to life. Running back Josh Jacobs made his season debut last week but was surprisingly ineffective against a porous Detroit Lions defense. He now squares off against a Carolina unit that is significantly worse at stopping the run and, in fact, ranks last in the NFL at 153.2 yards allowed per game.

On the other side of the ball, can the Packers contain Bryce Young and the league's second-best passing attack? They fared decently well against the top-ranked Lions last week in that regard.

Keep it locked to our live blog throughout the game as we deliver score updates, stats, highlights and in-game analysis.

Where to watch Packers vs. Panthers live

Date: Thursday, Oct. 29 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Lambeau Field (Green Bay)

Streaming: Prime Video

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Packers -3.5, O/U 47.5 via DraftKings Sportsbook