After being called out by head coach Jerod Mayo for his issues with drops, New England Patriots wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk defended himself in comments made to MassLive, saying he believes he has "the best hands in the league" despite his issues to start his NFL career. Polk, the No. 37 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft, has caught just 10 of 23 passes thrown his way, and only has two receptions on 10 targets in his last 10 games.

Addressing Polk's performance while speaking to reporters, Mayo said flatly the rookie needs to "get over this mental hump" and "eliminate the dropped passes." Polk, however, disputed that his problems are mental and also touted his hands as a strength of his. Moreover, he seemed to be frustrated with being "limited" in what he can do in the Patriots' offense in the present moment.

"I believe I have the best hands in the league. So, I feel like my drops, that's not an issue at all," Polk said. "... I've got more confidence in myself than anybody has in me. I just have the mindset of wanting to be the best. So, keep chasing greatness and being the best that I can be."

Although Polk has started five of New England's first six games and has flashed some upside with his first career touchdown in Week 2, he has only recorded 10 receptions for 78 yards and that lone touchdown through six games so far. In rookie Patriots quarterback Drake Maye's first start a week ago, Polk caught a single pass on four targets for four yards.