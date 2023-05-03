Hello and happy Wednesday, everyone. John Breech is busy camping outside of Bengals facilities advocating for the inevitable Joe Burrow extension (or at least we think he is), so you've got me, Cody Benjamin, to deliver all the latest from around the NFL.

We've got 2023 power rankings, bonus draft content, another Aaron Rodgers update in New York, and much more:

Today's show: Brady Quinn on burning post-draft questions

John Breech and Katie Mox joined former NFL quarterback Brady Quinn on the latest "Pick Six NFL Podcast" to break down all kinds of burning post-draft questions. Some highlights:

Brady explains why the Seahawks didn't prioritize adding a successor to Geno Smith, even while owning two top-20 picks

The "Pick Six" crew assesses Brady's top 10 favorite picks of the draft, and his thoughts on the "reality-TV" format of the event

Brady argues that Bryce Young is best-suited to "come out on top" among the rookie QBs, highlighting the offensive coaching infrastructure and veteran supporting cast in Carolina

Listen to the full episode (and subscribe for all kinds of daily NFL content) right here.

2. Prisco's Power Rankings: Jets, Browns make massive leaps

It's May, which means it's time for ... Pete Prisco's Power Rankings! Yes, that's right. With the draft in the rearview, everyone's favorite senior writer has taken stock of all 32 teams and sorted them for the upcoming 2023 season. The reigning conference champion Chiefs and Eagles remain on top, but some other clubs have made major leaps since his last pecking order:

8. Jets (+9): They've made a big leap up these rankings after getting Aaron Rodgers. The talent is all over this roster, but now comes the tough part for the young guys, which is handling expectations.

14. Browns (+9): If Deshaun Watson can revert to his old form, they will be a major factor in the division race. He looked bad last year, which has to be concerning. They have done a nice job adding to the roster through the draft and free agency.

23. Bears (+9): This is another team moving in the right direction. Justin Fields needs to improve as a passer. They are a year away.

3. Randall Cobb reunites with Aaron Rodgers on Jets

The Green Bay exodus continues. Already this offseason, Rodgers has unofficially lured ex-Packers teammates Allen Lazard, Billy Turner and Tim Boyle to the Jets. Now, Cobb is following suit, agreeing Wednesday to a one-year deal with New York. The 32-year-old receiver joins a crowded group of pass catchers also including Lazard, ex-Chiefs starter Mecole Hardman and reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson. This is the second time he's reunited with Rodgers in the last two years, previously rejoining the Packers via trade with the Texans in 2021.

4. Predicting QB competitions: Three rookies set to start in 2023

Now that the draft is complete, most teams' quarterback situations are pretty clear for the upcoming season. But a few jobs are up for grabs. With that in mind, we surveyed all the likely summer competitions and made early predictions for the winners:

5. Ranking every team's draft class: Steelers crush it, Cowboys finish last

Darnell Washington Getty Images

NFL Draft expert Ryan Wilson has combed through every single pick in the 2023 draft and ranked all 32 teams according to their respective draft classes. He's down on the Cowboys, who rank dead last in his ranking, as well as the Patriots and Texans. But he's a big fan of what happened in Green Bay, Indianapolis and Pittsburgh over draft weekend. The Steelers are the No. 1 team in his rundown, and they got special props for their surprise Day 2 selection of a certain tight end:

Darnell Washington was considered a top-45 pick throughout much of the draft process, but some medical concerns saw his stock take a hit. Put another way: the Steelers landed one of the freakiest athletes in this entire class -- as well as its best blocking tight end -- at the end of the third round.



6. Rapid-fire roundup: Best picks by all teams, Ruggs III pleads guilty, more

