Raiders' captains reportedly supporting whatever Jon Gruden decides to do with Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown will likely face a suspension following his dustup with team GM Mike Mayock earlier this week. The suspension will not only keep Brown from playing in Oakland's season-opener against the Denver Broncos, it may also cost him a significant amount of money, as Brown has already lost about $500,000 in earnings, per reports, after being traded to Oakland.

Ultimately, the decision regarding Brown's future with the team will come down to Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, who declined to offer any insight into what is currently transpiring between Brown and the organization during his post-practice presser on Thursday. Whatever Gruden decides to do with regard to Brown, his team captains will reportedly back whatever decision is ultimately made.

David Carr, an NFL Network analyst and the older brother of Raiders captain/franchise quarterback Derek Carr, said Thursday night that Oakland's captains have given Gruden their support.

"They would love to have Antonio Brown back," David Carr said, via NBCSports.com. "They would love to have him back, but there's a culture they are trying to establish in Oakland, and they are trying to do things the right way, and there's one guy that's kind of holding them up right now, and that can't be the case. Those guys collectively went into Jon Gruden and said, 'We're with you, no matter what you decide to do.'"

If David Carr's report is true, it explains why Brown decided to unfollow Derek Carr and the Raiders on social media on Thursday. Brown, who got himself into this mess after posting Mayock's letter informing him of team-issued fines for unexcused absences, was not at the team's facility Thursday and will likely not play in Monday night's season-opener, although a final decision on Brown's status has not been made at this time.

Along with Carr, Oakland's 2019 captains include center Rodney Hudson, safety Reggie Nelson, defensive end Bruce Irvin and linebackers Derrick Johnson and Kyle Wilber.

While the Raiders' captains' support of Gruden shows the solidarity that exists between Gruden and his leaders, it also shows just had bad things have gotten with Brown and the organization. As great as Brown is as a player, the fact that Oakland's captains are not making a case to Gruden to give him another chance is telling. While they reportedly would still like to have him on their team, Oakland's captains are leaving that decision up to Gruden, and they will roll with whatever decision their head coach decides to make.