Rams vs. Bengals odds: 2019 NFL London picks, predictions from proven computer model

The Cincinnati Bengals will take on the Los Angeles Rams at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Wembley Stadium in London. It's the third of four 2019 NFL London games this season. Despite being winless this season, the Bengals are 3-4 against the spread, while the Rams have gone 5-2 against the number. Both teams have covered once in their last two games, and Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green is out with an ankle injury and could be traded ahead of Tuesday's deadline. L.A. is favored by 13 in the latest Rams vs. Bengals odds, while the Over-Under is 48.

The model knows the Rams made easy work of Atlanta last week and carried off a 37-10 win. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third quarter, by which point the Rams had established a 27-3 advantage. Rams quarterback Jared Goff was 22-of-37 for 268 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also rushed for another score.

Meanwhile, the Bengals came up short against Jacksonville, falling 27-17. The Bengals had six first downs resulting from Jacksonville penalties. Alex Erickson came out of nowhere to post an 8-137 stat line, while running back Joe Mixon had a receiving touchdown.

The Rams come into NFL London 2019 boasting the fourth most rushing touchdowns in the league at ten. Less enviably, the Bengals are worst in the league in rushing yards per game, with only 53.1 on average.

