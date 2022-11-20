The Los Angeles Rams will try to snap their three-game losing streak when they face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday afternoon. Los Angeles has only picked up one win in its last six games, averaging just 14.5 points per game during that stretch. New Orleans has been struggling as well, notching just two wins in its last nine games. The Rams recorded a 27-9 victory in the last meeting between these teams, which came in 2019.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. New Orleans is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Saints vs. Rams odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 39.

Saints vs. Rams spread: Saints -2.5

Saints vs. Rams over/under: 39 points

Saints vs. Rams money line: New Orleans -150, Los Angeles +126

Why the Rams can cover

New Orleans got off to a strong start offensively under quarterback Andy Dalton, but the Saints are coming off back-to-back double-digit losses to Baltimore and Pittsburgh. They have now gone 2-7 in their last nine games, covering the spread three times during that stretch. New Orleans is not expected to improve any time soon, as it has had as many as 10 players miss practice this week.

The Saints also have an NFL-worst turnover differential of -12, which has contributed to their poor results. Los Angeles is expected to have veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford back under center after he missed last week's game with a concussion. The Rams have won five of the last seven games between these teams and have covered in eight of the last 11 matchups. New Orleans has not been good at home, going 3-8 in its last 11 home games.

Why the Saints can cover

Los Angeles has not been any better than New Orleans of late, dropping below .500 for the first time under head coach Sean McVay. The Rams are missing multiple starters along the offensive line and are also without star wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who landed on the injured reserve with a sprained ankle. Stafford has been dealing with a concussion but is expected to play on Sunday.

Stafford has relied heavily on Kupp, who is an All-Pro receiver. Offseason signing Allen Robinson has failed to make an impact so far this year, which leaves the offense without many reliable targets in the passing game. The Rams have only covered the spread twice in their last 11 games.

