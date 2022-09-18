One of the more intriguing matchups in Week 2 takes place in Baltimore, as Lamar Jackson and the Ravens host Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins. Both teams won their season openers, and this conference showdown should teach us a bit more about what each franchise is capable of this season.

The Ravens wasted zero time in striking first, as Devin Duvernay took the opening kickoff103 yards to the house for the first touchdown of the game.

Check out what happened:

According to Next Gen Stats, Duvernay reached a top speed of 21.60 miles per hour on this play -- which is the fastest speed recorded by a ball-carrier so far this season

Duvernay has been one of the Ravens' brightest stars through the early portion of the 2022 campaign, as he caught four passes for 54 yards and two touchdowns in the 24-9 win over the New York Jets last Sunday. Many have questions about the Ravens' wide receiving corps with the loss of Marquise Brown, but they haven't missed a beat just yet.