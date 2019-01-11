Ravens reportedly replace offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg, promote Greg Roman

So much for all the success Marty Mornhinweg brought to the Ravens' offense during the final two months of the season. A week after the team lost to the Chargers in the wild-card round, Mornhinweg has been replaced by Greg Roman, reports ESPN.com's Jamison Hensley. Roman, 46, was the Ravens' assistant head coach and tight ends coach last season.

The Ravens offense stumbled through the first half of the season and when Joe Flacco finally headed to the bench with a hip injury, the team was 4-5 and losers of three straight. Flacco completed just 61 percent of his throws and had an 84.2 passer rating, though he did have 12 touchdowns against just six interceptions.

But everything changed when rookie Lamar Jackson entered the lineup. The run-heavy scheme saw the Ravens win six of their final seven regular-season games (and it would've been a clean sweep if not for an improbable Patrick Mahomes-led 4th quarter comeback by the Chiefs in Week 14). While much of the credit went to Jackson, who finished the year with 1,201 passing yards and 695 rushing yards, Mornhinweg also got his due. Baltimore's offense was not only humming along, opposing defenses were helpless to stop them.

At least until the Chargers came to town in the first round of the playoffs. The two sides had faced off in Week 16 and the Ravens cruised to a 22-10 victory. But last Sunday was a different story and things went so badly so quickly that there were calls for coach John Harbaugh to replace Jackson with Flacco in the first half. There were no calls, however, to replace Mornhinweg, at least not at the time.

We mention this because after the game, defensive lineman Damion Square told TheMMQB.com's Jenny Vrentas that the Chargers knew "60 to 70 percent" of the Ravens plays before the ball was snapped. "You see tendencies," he said. "Guys react the same way all the time to pressure. We saw that on tape. We knew where he wanted to escape, and we showed up in those gaps."

That no doubt played a part in the decision to promote Roman. Mornhinweg, meanwhile, will have the option to stay on in a significant role in a reorganization of the offensive staff, reports Hensley.

Roman was previously an offensive coordinator with the 49ers (2011-2014) and the Bills (2015-16), and much of the offense Baltimore ran in 2018 resembled what San Francisco did with Colin Kaepernick.

