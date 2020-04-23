Redskins draft picks 2020: NFL Draft order, grades by team, Washington's Round 1 selection

The Redskins have the chance to land an impact player right near the top of the draft, but unless a deal is struck, they're in for a long wait before they pick again. We'll be tracking every player they take and every grade they receive for those picks in this space throughout draft weekend.

You can follow along with the draft pick by pick by heading to our draft tracker and checking out our grades in real time, and you'll also be able to watch CBS Sports HQ's live analysis as the draft unfolds throughout the weekend.

Washington Redskins 2020 draft picks tracker

Round Overall Player Selected Grade 1 2



3 66



4 108



4 142^



5 162*



7 216



7 229*





* Acquired via trade

^ Compensatory pick

Washington Redskins 2020 draft trade notes