Eight jersey numbers are retired by the New England Patriots, and Rob Gronkowski's 87 is ot among them. Arguably the greatest tight end of all time and certainly revered as the best to ever wear a Patriots jersey, his number is still fair game in New England.

The Patriots signed wide receiver Romeo Doubs to a four-year, $68 million contract, and he chose to continue wearing No. 87, as he did with the Green Bay Packers.

Gronkowski received no advanced notice of the number assignment, but his reaction may surprise some.

"I wasn't consulted at all, but I mean, I'm cool with it," Gronkowski said to Kay Adams on the Up & Adams show.

Gronkowski further argued that the only off-limits number should be his Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate, quarterback Tom Brady.

There were multiple years between Brady leaving the Patriots and his number being retired ahead of the 2024 season, but no one dared touch No. 12 during that time.

"The only number that I truly believe that should be retired in New England... is the No. 12," Gronkowski said. "That's the only number that I truly believe. Tom set the standards, and if you're not on that page, if you're not playing for 20 years, I don't think that any other number should be retired. I think all other numbers should be very usable."

Adams rebutted with, "You can't be okay with it," to which Gronkowski said diplomatically, "I'm not the one who makes the decisions over there."

Gronk is eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2027 and has a strong case to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Gronwkoswki also called on Doubs to step up for Drake Maye, especially now that wide receiver A.J. Brown is on IR.

"You can't just go out there and pay somebody that much money and then not have any production from him," Gronkowski said. "He's gonna have to pick it up."

The Patriots host the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday in their home opener.