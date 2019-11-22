Saints vs. Panthers odds, spread: 2019 NFL picks, Week 12 predictions from proven computer model

An NFC South battle is on tap between the Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. New Orleans is 8-2 overall and 4-1 at home, while Carolina is 5-5 overall and 3-2 on the road. The Panthers are three games back of the Saints and 2.5 games out of the second NFC wild-card spot. The Saints are in a three-way tie for the NFC's second-best record. New Orleans is favored by 9.5 points in the latest Saints vs. Panthers odds, while the over-under is set at 47. Before entering any Panthers vs. Saints picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

New Orleans didn't have too much trouble with Tampa Bay last week as the Saints won 34-17. New Orleans' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Drew Brees, who passed for 228 yards and three TDs on 35 attempts, and Michael Thomas, who caught eight passes for 114 yards and one TD. Brees ended up with a passer rating of 122.40.

Thomas has four consecutive 100-yard games and at least eight catches in seven straight outings. He leads the league in receptions with 94 and receiving yards with 1,141.

Meanwhile, the Panthers went down 29-3 against Atlanta. Christian McCaffrey put forth another good effort for the losing side as he picked up 70 yards on the ground on 14 carries and caught 11 passes for 121 yards. That receiving effort made it the first time this season that McCaffrey has posted more than 100 yards receiving. McCaffrey is first in the league in yards from scrimmage, yards rushing and touchdowns. Kyle Allen threw four interceptions.

The Panthers are tied for the NFL lead in sacks with 39, and are third in the league in interceptions with 12. The Saints rank third in the league when it comes to rushing yards allowed per game, with only 85.3 on average.

