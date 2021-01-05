The Jacksonville Jaguars fired Doug Marrone on Monday after he spent five years as the team's head coach. Following the decision, Jaguars owner Shad Khan released a statement in which he detailed what the franchise is looking for in his next head coach.

During Tuesday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," Samson weighed in on the Jaguars' situation and said he believes that the team won't hire a first-time head coach.

"They're going to find someone that shares Shad's ambition," Samson said regarding the team's mindset. "'We're going to have a fresh start.' They're going to hire someone that has NFL coaching experience. You wait to see. He's not hiring any of these first-timers. Not going to happen."

The Jaguars had just one winning season in the five that Marrone served as the team's head coach. After losing to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game during the 2017 season, the Jaguars dismantled their roster and parted ways with veterans like Jalen Ramsey, Leonard Fournette and Blake Bortles.

Samson believes that the Jaguars are going to get someone that committed to Khan's vision, and that coach will have NFL head coaching experience.