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Seahawks vs. 49ers live updates: Seattle hosts San Francisco in huge NFC West showdown

Keep up with all the biggest developments as two Super Bowl hopefuls face off

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Welcome to our live coverage of today's massive showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks. This marks the first game between these two teams since Seattle's 41-6 shellacking of San Francisco in the 2025 NFC divisional round. 

As expected, both teams have had strong starts to the 2026 season. The Seahawks are 3-1 despite an injury to quarterback Sam Darnold that sidelined him for the majority of Seattle's first two games. Seattle has continued to receive stellar play from Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who currently leads the NFL with six touchdown receptions. The Seahawks' defense is coming off a solid performance against the Chargers, in which they forced a season-high four turnovers. 

San Francisco is one of just three teams that are still undefeated. The 49ers have received MVP-caliber play so far from quarterback Brock Purdy, who is tied with the league lead with 11 touchdown passes (against just one interception). San Francisco's defense, which is third in the league in fewest points allowed, will look to exploit a Seattle offense that is 31st in the NFL on third down. 

Which team will come out on top? To find out, follow along in our live blog below, as we'll be providing updates, highlights and analysis throughout the game. 

Where to watch 49ers vs. Seahawks live

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Welcome!

Welcome our coverage of today's big showdown between the Seahawks and the 49ers. Should be a great game between two Super Bowl contenders. 

Perfect day for football in Seattle. Sunny, nearly 60 degrees in very little wind. 

We'll have both team's inactive reports shortly. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 11, 2026, 6:34 PM
Oct. 11, 2026, 2:34 pm EDT
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