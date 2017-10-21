Seferian-Jenkins: Difference between 2016 and 2017 Jets is 'night and day'

The 2016 New York Jets were not very good. They finished the season 5-11 and were outscored on the year by 134 points, third-worst behind only the Browns and Rams. The Jets were bad on the road (3-5) and worse at home (2-6). They did poorly against their division (2-4) and their conference (4-8) and against the NFC West, too (1-3).

They were bad at running the football (20th in Football Outsiders' rush offense DVOA) and worse at throwing it (32nd). They were great at stopping the run (first!) but an abomination against the pass (31st). They were bad against No. 1 wideouts (25th), worse against No. 2s (32nd), and bad against passes deep (27th) and short (26th).

They were just plain bad.

And then they came into the 2017 season and decided they were going to cut nearly every reputable veteran on the roster. (Darrelle Revis, Nick Mangold, David Harris, Brandon Marshall, Eric Decker and more all left the team this offseason, and usually not of their own volition.) So it sure seemed like the Jets were going to be an epic disaster this season.

But that hasn't been the case. New York is actually 3-3 through six weeks, and has looked competent (or better, in some games) in getting there. They even hung with -- and arguably should have defeated -- the Patriots last week.

The difference between this season's team and last season's is "f--king night and day," according to tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins, per the New York Daily News. "It's not the same s--t at all. I'm happy it's not. That s--t was bad."

Indeed it was. And now it is mostly not. The Jets have a chance to get back over .500 on Sunday when they square off with the Miami Dolphins, but they've already exceeded reasonable expectations for the year. ASJ got it exactly right.