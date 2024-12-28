Pittsburgh sounds different when the Steelers are a legitimate Super Bowl contender. There is an energy in the air that is hard to describe. There's a buzz inside the stadium on game days that reaches a crescendo when "Renegade" is played at some point during the fourth quarter. It's unlike anything else in the NFL.

That feeling returned to Pittsburgh this year when the Steelers roared out to a surprising 10-3 start. The Steelers' defense was dominant, the offense was reborn, and the team's kicker simply couldn't miss. Fans who had guarded optimism at the start of the season began to allow themselves to dream of a trip to the Super Bowl.

But like any dream, you eventually have to wake up and face reality, which is what has happened over the past two weeks as the Steelers lost three straight games in convincing fashion. In the process, Pittsburgh allowed Baltimore to leapfrog over them in the AFC North division standings. The Steelers went from being one of the NFL's hottest teams to a team that appears to be limping into the postseason.

Some fans are alluding to 2020, when the Steelers started 11-0 before losing five of their last six that included a dreadful loss to the Browns in the wild card round. That team also fell victim to playing three games in a condensed period of time late in the year.

While this team could end up following in the 2020 team's footsteps, there are reasons to believe that the 2024 Steelers' story will have a much better ending. Let's take a look at the six biggest reasons why Steelers fans shouldn't throw in the (terrible) towel on their team.

No serious injuries

This can't be stressed enough. Injuries are largely what led to the demise of the 2020 Steelers, who lost starting outside linebacker Bud Dupree to a season-ending injury in Week 11. Pittsburgh did recently suffer an injury to starting cornerback Joey Porter Jr., but his knee injury isn't expected to sideline him for the playoffs.

Playing three games in 11 days -- as the Steelers just did -- is brutal. But they largely came out of that stretch unscathed from a health standout and will now have 11 days between their Week 17 loss to the Chiefs and their regular season finale with Cincinnati.

The time off won't just aid Pittsburgh from a physical standpoint. The Steelers could also use a mental reset. Football is an extremely taxing sport, physically as well as mentally. While the three games in 11 days was surely a physical drain, the pseudo bye week should give Pittsburgh a fresh mental start heading into the playoffs.

The time should especially benefit the defense. Several defensive players lashed out in recent weeks while alluding to at least teammate not following the game plan. The Steelers will try iron that issue and others out between now and their final regular season game.

Harris & Warren

The biggest bright spot from Pittsburgh's Christmas Day loss to Kansas City was the play of running backs Jaylen Warren and Najee Harris. Warren had 112 total yards that included 71 yards on 11 carries. Harris ran for 74 yards while becoming the first running back since Chris Johnson to rush for over 1,000 yards in each of his first four seasons.

Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson also chipped in with 55 yards and a touchdown on six carries on Wednesday. When you add it all up, the Steelers ran for 202 yards on 31 carries against the Chiefs' stingy run defense. Pittsburgh's running game allowed them to shorten the game while limiting Patrick Mahomes' time on the field. But they couldn't overtime two costly turnovers that included an interception in the end zone from Wilson.

While it isn't a guarantee for success, a strong running game is a coveted thing to have, especially in the playoffs. The Steelers have that now with Harris and Warren, who have become arguably the NFL's best running back duo.

Harris, a 2021 first round pick, has several motivations entering the postseason. He's set to become a free agent this offseason after Pittsburgh declined to pick up his fifth year option last spring. Harris seems to play his best ball late in the year, which is obviously a good for Pittsburgh's playoff prospects. While he may not have breakaway speed, Harris is a tough, is hard to tackle and rarely fumbles. Warren, who appears to be healthy now after being banged up earlier this season, is strong but quick, is versatile and is capable of handling the workload.

Talented defense

The past three weeks doesn't diminish the fact that the Steelers still have one of the league's most talented defenses, led by former Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt. The unit was one of the NFL's best during Pittsburgh's 10-3 start, allowing just over 18 points per game and recording 25 turnovers over that span.

Injuries largely hindered the unit during the three-game losing streak, especially in the secondary. This is where the team's long layoff is key, as it should help Pittsburgh's defense return to form.

If healthy, this unit is capable of leading the Steelers to victory. Along with Watt, the Steelers' defense includes perennial Pro Bowl tackle Cameron Heyward, veteran defensive end Larry Ogunjobi, pass rushers Watt, Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig, inside linebackers Patrick Queen and Elandon Roberts, and defensive backs Porter Jr., Donte Jackson, DeShon Elliott and Minkah Fitzpatrick.

They may not be the Steel Curtain, but going through those names, it's hard to envision having more talent on one side of the ball in today's salary cap era. No unit is perfect, but the Steelers' defense has a considerable amount of talent that is more than capable of taking over a game.

The unit obviously didn't play up to expectation the past three games, with communication being one of the main reasons. But the biggest issue surrounding that team is trust. As noted above, several players alluded to one or multiple teammates not doing their jobs in recent weeks. That obviously has to get rectified prior to Week 18. If it does, there's no reason to think that Pittsburgh's defense won't return to its usual form.

An elite kicker

Chris Boswell's 10th NFL season has included some history, and it might include even more in the following weeks. Boswell made history earlier this year when he came the first kicker in NFL history to have multiple games with six field goals in the same season. Boswell, who this year became the first kicker in franchise history to make 40 field goals in one season, is four field goals away from tying David Akers' single season NFL record.

The best kicker in franchise history, Boswell has made 93% of his field goal tries this season. He's an impressive 12 of 14 on field goals from at least 50 yards out. Boswell is a perfect 33 of 33 on point-after attempts.

Boswell has a history of coming through in the playoffs. In 2015, his game-winning field goal propelled Pittsburgh past Cincinnati in the wild card round. The following postseason, Boswell made all eight of his field goal attempts that included six in Pittsburgh's 18-16 win over Kansas City in the divisional round (which also happens to be the Steelers' most recent playoff win).

In all, Boswell is a perfect 17 of 17 on field goal attempts in the playoffs. He'll look to continue his run of perfection this postseason.

Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson PIT • QB • #3 CMP% 64.6 YDs 2334 TD 15 INT 5 YD/Att 7.65 View Profile

Wait, the player who has been among the most responsible for the team's recent losing streak is one of the reasons to keep the faith? That's right. While he hasn't been at his best lately, Wilson's leadership, experience and talent is one of the reasons why the Steelers could snap their drought without a playoff win this January.

If anything, Wilson's recent struggles will aid him moving forward. To his credit, Wilson has continued to play with a confidence that made him a nine-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion in Seattle. Wilson doesn't live in his fears, which has largely worked out for him. But his turnovers in recent weeks could serve as both a pseudo wake up call and a reminder that his talent does have a limit.

For example, Wilson's fumble against the Ravens was a result of him expecting to get a block that would have allowed him to reach the end zone unscathed. While it's good to have faith in your teammates, that experience may compel Wilson to slide the next time he's in that situation. It could also lead to tight MyCole Pruitt actually blocking in that situation, too.

Wilson's game-sealing pick-six in the second half in Baltimore was also a likely learning experience. Wilson threw the ball to the flat while under duress, a no-no when you're facing most NFL defenses, let alone one as opportunistic as Baltimore's. Marlon Humphrey gladly made Wilson pay for his mistake by catching the errant pass and racing to pay dirt.

Playing quarterback in the NFL is a risky business. There's a very fine line between being aggressive and being reckless. Rest assured that Wilson won't stop being aggressive; it's what's helped make him who he is and is a big reason why the Steelers jumped out to a 10-3 start. But he has to rein it in at times, which is where the running game comes into play.

With Justin Fields under center, the Steelers' formula for success was playing tough defense, running the ball and asking for Fields to not make mistakes while making the occasional timely pass. Fields largely did that, and the Steelers got off to a 4-2 start.

Something was missing with Fields, though, and that was the threat of the deep ball. Wilson has provided that, but in recent weeks, the Steelers have relied too much on Wilson throwing and less on Harris and Warren's running. Expect Pittsburgh to fix that, staring with its Week 18 showdown with Cincinnati.

One more thing on Wilson. It's hard to put a price tag on experience in the playoffs, especially at the quarterback position. Several times already this season, Wilson has kept things afloat when seemingly everything was falling apart around him. Amid injuries and slow starts, Wilson has endured this season. Expect hm to do so once again.

Winnable wild card matchups

A big reason for the Steelers' current drought without a playoff win is the fact that the Pittsburgh has had to face daunting first round matchups, especially in their two most recent playoff games. That isn't the case this year.

The Steelers are currently slated to face the Texans in Houston on Super Wild Card Weekend. Yes, the Texans walloped the Steelers when the two teams faced early last year, but things have changed since then. Houston is still good, but they're backsliding into the playoffs. They've lost two straight and are 4-6 following their 5-1 start. The Texans have allowed the most touchdown passes in the NFL, and the offense is searching for answers after losing Tank Dell for the year with a severe leg injury.

If Pittsburgh falls to the sixth seed, it would most likely travel to Baltimore for the first round. The Steelers split with Baltimore during the regular season and are 4-2 lifetime against Lamar Jackson. The Ravens are a supremely talented team and should be considered a serious threat to the Chiefs' crown. But the Steelers already beat them once this year, and they are capable of doing so again, especially if Wilson takes care of the ball, the Steelers get their running game going and Jackson's playoff struggles continue.