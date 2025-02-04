NEW ORLEANS -- Lane Johnson assured he was coming back for the 2025 season, which would be his 13th in the NFL. Johnson is still an All-Pro right tackle and playing at a high level, so why not come back?

Even if the Philadelphia Eagles win the Super Bowl.

How long does Johnson plan on sticking around? There isn't a concrete number, but he does have a timetable of sorts.

"I think I can play from next year to you know, let's say three to four more years?" Johnson said. "Get out before I'm 40."

Johnson is 34 years old and in the midst of one of the best seasons of his career. He allowed zero sacks in the regular season, along with one quarterback hit, six pressures and a 1.4% pressure rate. Johnson had a career low in pressure rate allowed per dropback and has allowed zero sacks in three of the past four seasons.

Safe to say Johnson is at the top of his game despite his age. As long as offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland is there, there's a good chance Johnson will be (the duo have been together every season with the Eagles since Johnson's rookie year in 2013).

"He's been consistent, he hasn't changed my whole time here," Johnson said. "He's very passionate on what he does. He's very educated on the psychology of things. He's big into how people learn. Some people are more visual than others than they are sitting in the classroom.

"Sometimes we may accomplish more in a 30-minute walkthrough than we would in a two-hour meeting room. He understands that. He understands how to get people motivated. With that and his football knowledge and how he's able to apply it, I think he gets the best out of people."

If Johnson plays three-to-four more years, he would be 37 or 38 by the time he could call it quits. Johnson's contract also runs until the 2026 season, but there are provisions in the deal where it is designed to end in 2027 with an expectation that Johnson will retire.

Johnson still has a few more years to think about that, but he's not retiring any time soon.