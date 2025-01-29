Tyler Sabapathy, an 18-year-old first-year student at Temple University, died Tuesday as a result of injuries sustained from falling from a street pole while celebrating the Eagles' NFC Championship game victory over the Commanders on Sunday, per reports from FOX 29 Philadelphia and the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Temple confirmed Sabapathy's death in an announcement from president John Fry and vice president for student affairs Jodi Bailey but did not mention a cause of death.

Sabapathy, a native of Toronto, Canada, fell on his head Sunday amid celebrations in Center City Philadelphia, police confirmed to FOX 29. He was rushed to the hospital and was in critical condition before succumbing to his injuries. Per FOX 29, authorities said Sabapathy climbed a pole near 15th and Market Streets and fell "on his own."

According to Temple, Sabapathy was an "accomplished gymnast with more than 120 medals in provincial, regional and international competitions" and a member of the school's club gymnastics team. He was studying exercise and sports science in Temple University's College of Public Health.

"The loss of a promising 18-year-old man like Tyler is both tragic and traumatic," part of the statement says. "There are no words that can make sense of it, and the entire Temple community mourns his passing. Our hearts go out to Tyler's family, friends, classmates and all who knew and loved him."