The Washington Commanders have already ruled out Terry McLaurin (quad) for their Week 6 "Monday Night Football" game against the Chicago Bears, but he could return in Week 7 when the Commanders visit the Dallas Cowboys, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The Commanders will also be without Noah Brown (knee), who normally starts at the wide receiver spot opposite McLaurin, against Chicago, but Deebo Samuel, listed as questionable with a heel injury, is expected to play.

McLaurin initially hurt his quad in Week 3 against the Las Vegas Raiders when he lunged for the end zone at the end of a 56-yard reception from Marcus Mariota. McLaurin ended up being ruled down at the 1-yard line, and he did not return to the game thereafter.

McLaurin, 30, missed much of the preseason due to contract frustrations between himself and the team. He eventually signed a three-year deal worth up to $96 million in late August but was off to a slow start -- 10 receptions for 149 yards and no touchdowns in three games -- before the injury.

McLaurin is one of several key Commanders (3-2) who have dealt with injuries this season. Quarterback Jayden Daniels missed two games with a knee sprain, running back Austin Ekeler (Achilles) and defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. (quad) were both lost for the season in Week 2, and safety Will Harris is on IR with a leg fracture.

Last season, McLaurin earned secnd-team All-Pro honors with 82 catches for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns, and he has had at least 1,000 receiving yards in five straight seasons.