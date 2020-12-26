The Houston Texans will take on the Cincinnati Bengals at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at NRG Stadium. The Texans are 4-10 overall and 2-4 at home, while Cincinnati is 3-10-1 overall and 0-6-1 on the road. The Bengals halted a losing streak last week. The Texans have lost three consecutive games.

Texans vs. Bengals spread: Texans -8

Texans vs. Bengals over-under: 46 points

Texans vs. Bengals money line: Cincinnati +275; Houston +335

What you need to know about the Texans

Houston took a 27-20 loss against the Indianapolis Colts this past Sunday. The Texans had a chance to tie it with 19 seconds left when Keke Coutee caught a pass from DeShaun Watson, but he fumbled the ball away before he could cross the goal line and the Colts recovered to seal their win. Houston settled for short field goals on two trips inside the red zone on when the team was unable to run the ball effectively. The Texans rank last in the NFL in rushing at 86 yards per game.

Watson is second in the NFL with 4,134 yards passing and has a career-high 27 TDs. He had a season-high 373 yards last week for his eighth 300-yard game this season. Watson has passed for 300-plus yards 18 times in his career, which ranks second in franchise history. David Johnson set career highs in catches (11) and receiving yards (106) last week. The Texans have won the last three meetings with the Bengals.

What you need to know about the Bengals

Meanwhile, Cincinnati picked up a shocking 27-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers this past Monday. The Bengals put an end to an 11-game losing streak vs. the Steelers. Giovani Bernard had a season-high 97 scrimmage yards (83 rushing) and two TDs (one rushing) last week, his second game with two TDs this season. He has 65-plus scrimmage yards in two of three career games vs. Houston. Bernard has 633 scrimmage yards this season (275 receiving) and is one of two running backs with 400-plus scrimmage yards in each of the past eight seasons.

Tee Higgins aims for his fourth game in row vs. AFC South teams with 75-plus yards. He has five-plus catches and 50 yards in three of his past four road games. Higgins ranks third among rookies with 61 catches and 809 receiving yards. Tyler Boyd (concussion) is out this week. Vonn Bell had seven tackles and a forced fumble in Week 15. He has five-plus tackles in his past five games. Josh Bynes had a season-high nine tackles and a fumble recovery last week.

