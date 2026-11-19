In the Week 11 edition of "Thursday Night Football," the Houston Texans play host to the division rival Indianapolis Colts.

Houston enters this game coming off a dispiriting loss to the Cleveland Browns that dropped the Texans to just 3-6 on the season and dealt a significant blow to their playoff hopes. The Texans need to start stacking wins, and they need to do it right now if they want to make a run at a back-end postseason spot.

The Colts, meanwhile, snapped a five-game losing streak with a close win over the Miami Dolphins last week. They didn't exactly light the world on fire, though, and have the look of a team that is just playing out the string after their series of trades ahead of the deadline.

Will the Texans bounce back, or will the Colts make it two in a row? We'll find out soon enough. Before we break down the matchup, here's a look at how you can watch the game.

Where to watch Texans vs. Colts live

Date: Thursday, Nov. 19 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Thursday, Nov. 19 | 8:15 p.m. ET Location: NRG Stadium (Houston)

NRG Stadium (Houston) Streaming: Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Texans -12.5, O/U 44.5 via DraftKings Sportsbook

When the Colts have the ball

The Texans defense has been one of the most disappointing units in the league this season. Houston ranks 20th in yards allowed, 18th in points allowed and 22nd in EPA per play, according to Tru Media. The Texans checked in first in yards, second in scoring and third in EPA per play a year ago, and were expected to again field one of the top defenses in the league this season after returning almost all of their key pieces.

Instead, Houston has struggled to contain opposing passing attacks, repeatedly leaking on the back end despite putting pressure on quarterbacks at an above-average rate. Players like Kamari Lassiter have regressed significantly, while Reed Blankenship has been a bust as a free-agent signing.

Luckily for the Texans, they are about to face one of the most inept passing offenses in the NFL. Daniel Jones has been entirely unable to drive the ball in intermediate and deep areas of the field since returning from his Achilles tear, and it has neutered the entire aerial attack. Jones has completed a career-low 59.6% of his passes at a career-low 5.6 yards per attempt, with just seven touchdowns against a league-high 12 interceptions.

The Colts also traded away both Josh Downs and Keenan Allen last week, leaving them with Laquon Treadwell, Ashton Dulin, Anthony Gould and Deion Burks as their main wide receivers. There is not an imposing player in the bunch. The Texans should be able to shut down this passing offense with relative ease -- especially if they can get pressure on Jones, who can no longer evade the rush like he did last season. He's already been sacked more times than he was a year ago despite playing three fewer games.

The Colts have turned the dial down on Jonathan Taylor's workload in recent weeks, having him split snaps and carries with rookie Seth McGowan, including in the red zone. Taylor played 81.2% of the offensive snaps through the Colts' first six games, according to Pro-Football Reference, but is at just 66.5% of the snaps since then, with McGowan's usage ticking up.

Taylor has also not been as effective this season (career-low 4.2 yards per carry) as in recent years, which isn't surprising given the total lack of a passing game and the Colts' offensive line issues. Those issues should persist on Thursday, with both of Indianapolis' starting tackles out for this game. It's fairly difficult to run on the Texans to begin with (4.0 yards per carry allowed), and it should be even more so with the Colts in their current state.

When the Texans have the ball

C.J. Stroud is playing the best ball of his career, including his rookie year. Stroud checks in sixth in the NFL in EPA per dropback, according to Tru Media, despite the fact that he's been working with an injured and rotating pass-catcher corps for much of the season.

The Colts are an easy bunch to throw on, checking in 27th in the league in net yards per attempt allowed (which accounts for sack yardage), and they won't have Charvarius Ward in this game and may not have Sauce Gardner, either. Nico Collins should see favorable matchups on the outside and be able to feast all night long. The likes of Tank Dell and Xavier Hutchinson could get in the mix as well, though they tend to rotate more heavily in and out of the lineup and therefore see fewer targets than Collins.

It's also quite easy to run on Indy, which has leaked 4.8 yards per carry on the season, 29th in the NFL. The Texans, though, have been entirely unable to run the ball, with neither David Montgomery (who is set to return from injury on Thursday night) nor Woody Marks (who is out with a concussion) able to establish anything resembling success on the ground. Montgomery was averaging a mere 2.7 yards per carry before his injury, and Marks has been at only 3.7 per carry in Monty's absence.

This is likely to be a game where the Texans lean heavily on Stroud to establish a lead, then turn to the ground game to run the clock out, in what should be a relatively easy matchup given the state of the Colts' roster. So long as the Texans keep Stroud well protected early on, that strategy should be plenty successful, even if it doesn't necessarily result in a blowout win because the Texans themselves aren't that explosive of an offense.

Prediction

I just don't think the Texans should be favored by 12.5 points over anybody.

Prediction: Texans 23, Colts 13