Week 16 of the NFL season is here, and we have an AFC showdown on tap in Houston. CJ Stroud and the 9-5 Texans are looking for their seventh-straight win, as they host the 2-12 Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Houston is coming off a dominant, 40-20 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, while the Raiders were blanked by the Philadelphia Eagles last week, 31-0.

The Texans are 9-2 in their past 11 games after starting 0-3, and have a 48.3% chance to steal the division away from the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to SportsLine. It's been an incredible turnaround for this DeMeco Ryans-led squad, as Houston appears to be a legitimate sleeper in the wide-open AFC. The Raiders, on the other hand, are just trying to finish out the season strong, as they have already been eliminated from playoff contention.

Let's break down this AFC matchup. But first, here's how you can watch the game.

Where to watch Texans vs. Raiders live

Date: Sunday, Dec. 21 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 21 | 4:25 p.m. ET Location: NRG Stadium -- Houston Texas

NRG Stadium -- Houston Texas TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Texans -14.5, O/U 37.5 (via DraftKings)

Texans vs. Raiders: Need to know

Dominant defense: Without a doubt, this Texans defense has separated itself as the best unit in the NFL. They lead the league in points per game allowed (16.3) and yards allowed per game (269.2). Pass rushers Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr. have played a big part in Houston's success, as they are the only duo with 10+ sacks entering this week.

While the Texans have the best defense in the NFL, the Raiders boast the worst offense in the league. Pete Carroll's squad averages just 244.1 total yards and 14 points per game. Sunday marks the first matchup in December or later featuring the NFL's offense and defense averaging the fewest points per game and yards per game since 1999. Geno Smith could return to the lineup: Kenny Pickett started for the Raiders last week with Smith nursing right shoulder and back injuries, but the veteran was a full participant in practice to begin the week. Smith has three weeks to show the organization he should keep his role as starting quarterback, but this season has been a disaster. The former Seattle Seahawk is 2-11 as a starter, and has completed 67% of his passes for 2,648 yards, 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Texans vs. Raiders prediction, pick



This is a massive, massive number, but it would be challenging to find many Raiders backers. Vegas lost 31-0 against both of the Super Bowl teams from last year, making them the second team in NFL history to get shut out by both of the previous season's Super Bowl teams. They join the 1972 Baltimore Colts. Currently, DraftKings has the Texans team Over/Under listed at 26.5, and the Raiders team Over/Under listed at 10.5. I find that interesting, since even the sportsbook is leaning to one side of the spread. Pick: Texans -14.5, Under 37.5