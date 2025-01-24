The Philadelphia Eagles had a quick exit from the playoffs in 2023, but 2024 has been a different story. For the second time in three years, they find themselves one win away from a Super Bowl appearance.

The Eagles will get home-field advantage against the Washington Commanders on Sunday in the NFC Championship. The Eagles entered the playoffs as the No. 2 seed and defeated the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams to get here. They now will face a familiar team, a divisional foe.

Here's why you should root for the Eagles in the big game:

Saquon. Barkley. Need I say more? New York Giants fans are definitely not loving it, but the running back is having a resurgence in his first year in Philly. Barkley broke the team's single-season franchise rushing record in just 13 games and broke the the franchise record for rushing yards in a playoff game in their win over the Rams.

Barkley ended the regular season with 2,005 yards, becoming just the ninth player in NFL history to eclipse 2,000 rushing yards in a single season.

Super Bowl revenge is coming

The last time the Eagles were in the Super Bowl, it didn't go their way. Just two years ago, the Eagles fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in a wild back-and-forth matchup that was decided by three points.

Now, Jalen Hurts and company have the opportunity to get a second chance, perhaps against the team that beat them last time. The Chiefs are taking on the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship, meaning a Super Bowl LVII rematch is a possibility.

Best bet

The Eagles are not only the favorite in the conference title game, they are the favorite to win it all at +175, per Caesars Sportsbook. So why not get on the Birds bandwagon at the best time, when they have the best chances to win.