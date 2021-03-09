On Tuesday, it was reported that the Tennessee Titans would be parting ways with one of their top cornerbacks. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Titans are releasing starting cornerback Malcolm Butler. The veteran defensive back had two years remaining on his contract, but with many teams looking to save money, Butler became a cap casualty for the Titans. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, cutting Butler saves Tennessee more than $10 million against the cap.

Butler was of course the hero of Super Bowl XLIX for the New England Patriots, as he picked off Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson at the goal line with just seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. After four seasons with New England and an awkward benching in Super Bowl LII, Butler signed a five-year deal with the Titans.

His time in Tennessee was full of ups and downs, as he struggled in the opening half of his first year with the Titans in 2018, and then broke his wrist in 2019. Butler did end up becoming the cornerback the Titans were hoping for in 2020, as he recorded a career-high 100 combined tackles, 14 passes defensed and four interceptions in 16 games played. Butler turned 31 years old earlier this month, but he will receive some attention on the open market -- especially considering the great season he just had with Tennessee.

Cutting Butler was a tough decision, not just because of the solid performance he had in 2020, but because the cornerback position is one of Tennessee's greatest needs this offseason. The Titans defense ranked fifth-worst in the league when it came to total yards allowed per game this past season, and fourth-worst in passing yards allowed per game. The Titans own the No. 22 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, which is a spot many mock drafts dedicated to a pass-rusher. Now, the Titans could be looking for some help in the secondary with their first pick.