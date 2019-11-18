Tom Brady discouraged with Patriots offense after Week 11 win vs. Eagles

Tom Brady showed obvious signs of frustration after the New England Patriots defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 17-10 in Week 11. The Patriots didn't win the game because of Brady's performance, but the defense holding the Eagles scoreless for the final 42:36, as Philadelphia had just 152 yards and averaged 3.45 yards per play in that span.

New England was able to generate enough offense to get back into the game, even though the Patriots went just 5-of-16 on third down and 1-of-3 in the red zone. Brady finished 26 of 47 for 216 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions on a windy day in Philadelphia, easily dejected by his play and the offense scoring just 17 points.

"Well, we just played for three hours. So I think everyone is a little tired," a dejected Brady said after the game. As for the offense: "Up and down," Brady said. "That's what it looks like to me. We could probably do everything better."

The Patriots had just 298 yards of offense and averaged just 4.2 yards per play in the win, struggling to move the ball consistently even though the Eagles defense has been playing well over the last three games. New England had three 10-play drives, but they were only able to muster 14 points off all three of them (two field goals, a touchdown and the two-point conversion).

The Patriots didn't even get a touchdown off the arm of Brady, using a trick play for their only touchdown of the game. On a third-and-11 at the Eagles' 15-yard line with 10:55 to play in the third quarter, wide receiver Julian Edelman (a former quarterback at Kent State) threw a touchdown pass to Phillip Dorsett to give the Patriots their first lead of the game, and the subsequent successful two-point attempt pushed the margin to 17-10. That ended up being the deciding score.

"He made a great throw. It was a great play. We needed it," Brady said. "I don't think it matters what I think, it matters what we do."

The Patriots are 9-1, but even Brady knows their offense isn't at Super Bowl standards. New England is 15th in the NFL at 359.9 yards per game and 24th in yards per play at 5.1. The Patriots are 25th in red zone scoring at 48.84% and averaging 3.3 yards per carry (30th in NFL). Brady is completing just 63.7 percent of his passes (his lowest since 2013) for 2,752 yards, 14 touchdowns and five interceptions for a 90.1 passer rating, which also would be his lowest since 2013.

New England is winning games thanks to a defense ranked first points, yards, yards per play, and opponent's third-down conversion percentage. The Patriots defense did enough to keep the offense in the game. Brady is well aware.

"Up and down. That's what it looks like to me," Brady said on the offense. "We could probably do everything better."