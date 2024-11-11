The NFL is often a war of attrition, and that remained the case Sunday, with several big names suffering injuries during the Week 10 slate. With that in mind, here's a roundup of the latest updates regarding key players who are banged up, and whether they'll be available to suit up moving forward:

TE Dalton Kincaid (knee): The second-year veteran left briefly against the Indianapolis Colts before trying to resume play with a knee brace, only to exit again. He told reporters afterward he doesn't know the extent of the injury, but that he "didn't feel great" after returning to the field. The Bills are also battling injuries to starting wide receivers Amari Cooper and Keon Coleman.

CB Darius Slay (ankle): The veteran cover man briefly left against the Dallas Cowboys, only to exit a second time after rolling his ankle on a pass breakup. He's endured several injuries this year, with Isaiah Rodgers frequently suiting up in relief. Rodgers would be in line to start opposite rookie standout Quinyon Mitchell, should Slay be unavailable for Thursday's Week 11 matchup with the Washington Commanders.