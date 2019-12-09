Watch Eagles vs. Giants: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Eagles vs. Giants football game
Who's Playing
Philadelphia (home) vs. New York (away)
Current Records: Philadelphia 5-6; New York 2-10
What to Know
The New York Giants are 1-5 against the Philadelphia Eagles since November of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Monday. New York and Philadelphia will face off in an NFC East battle at 8:15 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field. New York is limping into the contest on an eight-game losing streak.
The game between the Giants and the Green Bay Packers last week was not a total blowout, but with the Giants falling 31-13, it was darn close. QB Daniel Jones had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw three interceptions.
Meanwhile, Philadelphia was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 37-31 to the Miami Dolphins. Despite Philadelphia's loss, the team got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. WR Alshon Jeffery, who caught nine passes for 137 yards and one TD, was the best among equals. That receiving effort made it the first game that Jeffery has posted more than 100 yards receiving.
New York is expected to lose this next one by 9.5. The teams have had problems against the spread this season as they are both 4-8.
Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $47.96
Odds
The Eagles are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Giants.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as an 8.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 44
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Philadelphia have won seven out of their last eight games against New York.
- Nov 25, 2018 - Philadelphia 25 vs. New York 22
- Oct 11, 2018 - Philadelphia 34 vs. New York 13
- Dec 17, 2017 - Philadelphia 34 vs. New York 29
- Sep 24, 2017 - Philadelphia 27 vs. New York 24
- Dec 22, 2016 - Philadelphia 24 vs. New York 19
- Nov 06, 2016 - New York 28 vs. Philadelphia 23
- Jan 03, 2016 - Philadelphia 35 vs. New York 30
- Oct 19, 2015 - Philadelphia 27 vs. New York 7
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Daniel Jones expected to miss 2-4 weeks
Jones is expected to miss 2-4 weeks with his injury, which means Eli Manning could start the...
-
NFL Week 15 early odds for every game
Here's an early look at the lines for all NFL games being played in Week 15
-
Don't bury the Patriots just yet
The Patriots offense isn't as high-flying as in years past, but it showed Sunday it shouldn't...
-
NFL Week 14 grades: Broncos earn 'A+'
Here are the Week 14 grades for every team that played on Sunday and Monday
-
Playoff picture: 49ers, Rams shake it up
The NFC playoff picture is looking wild with the Rams and 49ers winning on Sunday
-
Officials explain missed Pats TD call
The Patriots lost out on a touchdown
-
Rams ravage Seahawks defense in win
The Rams narrowed the gap in their playoff push, while the Seahawks fell out of the No. 1 seed
-
Titans at Raiders: Key takeaways
The Titans utilized a big second half to defeat the Raiders
-
Jaguars vs. Chargers live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Chargers football game