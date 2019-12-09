Watch Eagles vs. Giants: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Philadelphia (home) vs. New York (away)

Current Records: Philadelphia 5-6; New York 2-10

What to Know

The New York Giants are 1-5 against the Philadelphia Eagles since November of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Monday. New York and Philadelphia will face off in an NFC East battle at 8:15 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field. New York is limping into the contest on an eight-game losing streak.

The game between the Giants and the Green Bay Packers last week was not a total blowout, but with the Giants falling 31-13, it was darn close. QB Daniel Jones had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw three interceptions.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 37-31 to the Miami Dolphins. Despite Philadelphia's loss, the team got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. WR Alshon Jeffery, who caught nine passes for 137 yards and one TD, was the best among equals. That receiving effort made it the first game that Jeffery has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

New York is expected to lose this next one by 9.5. The teams have had problems against the spread this season as they are both 4-8.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $47.96

Odds

The Eagles are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Giants.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 44

Series History

Philadelphia have won seven out of their last eight games against New York.