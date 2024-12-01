Things are getting chippy between the Tennessee Titans and Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium in Maryland. A scuffle broke out in the first quarter of the Week 13 matchup, with multiple members from each side getting involved.

At the time of the fracas, the Commanders were up 21-0. Here's a look at the scuffle:

A Jayden Daniels 16-yard touchdown pass to Terry McLaurin extended the Commanders early lead. As Zane Gonzalez was kicking the extra point through the uprights, Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and Commanders guard Sam Cosmi began to go at each other.

Simmons' helmet came off early in the scuffle, appearing to be yanked off by Cosmi, and both were shoving at each other, pulling at jerseys and grabbing helmets. The situation escalated with more players from both sides getting involved. The offense was penalized for a personal foul, with the referees citing unnecessary roughness.

Here's how it all kicked off:

Other Commanders players seen around the scuffle include tackle Cornelius Lucas, guard Michael Deiter and long snapper Tyler Ott, among others. Titans nose tackle T'Vondre Sweat, cornerback Tre Avery, defensive end Sebastian Joseph-Day, outside linebacker Arden Key and cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally were also some of the players on the field during the incident.

Commanders veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner, who the CBS broadcast called the "peacemaker," appeared to exchange words with Simmons and Avery.

Following the skirmish, Gonzalez kicked the ball 63 yards from Tennessee's own 20 and Jha'Quan Jackson ran it back to the 30-yard line, but then fumbled the ball. The ball was recovered by Commanders' Mykal Walker at the Titans' 34-yard line.

The Commanders went on to turn the fumble recovery into another touchdown, going up 28-0.