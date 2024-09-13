After winning in his pro debut, Caleb Williams will appear on Sunday Night Football for the first time when his Bears visit the Texans. Houston is a 7.5-point favorite, per the Week 2 NFL odds, and No. 1 overall picks have a mixed history when it comes to playing on primetime as rookies. Since 2018, top picks are 1-5 straight-up in primetime games, but they're also 5-0-1 against the spread. So, picking Houston to win but Chicago to cover in your Week 2 NFL parlay picks would be backing these NFL betting trends to continue.

If the Bears do manage to cover, then they would end a SNF skid that dates back to 2019. Chicago has lost its last seven Sunday Night Football contests both straight-up and against the spread. Given the success of No. 1 overall picks as rookies on SNF, but also Chicago's disastrous recent record in these games, where should you lean with Week 2 NFL ATS picks for Bears vs. Texans? Before you make any Week 2 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see what SportsLine senior analyst Larry Hartstein has to say.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed working for Pro Football Focus. Hartstein tied for 52nd place (out of 1,598 entries) in the 2022 Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, going 53-34-3 ATS. His weekly Vegas contest selections form the basis of his NFL best bets column, which is 81-49-2 (62.3%, +26.85 units) since its inception in 2022. He went 2-1 last week. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Top Week 2 NFL picks

We can tell you Hartstein loves the Seahawks (-3.5) to cover against the Patriots. This being a home game doesn't necessarily favor the Patriots, in terms of their chances to cover, as they are 1-10-1 ATS over their last 12 at home. That's the worst spread record in the NFL over that span. The team also hasn't handled success well recently as their four wins in 2023 were all followed by four losses with an average margin of defeat of 16.3 points.

While New England pulled the upset over Cincinnati in Week 1, it was more due to the Bengals' errors than anything the Patriots did. That type of luck is unlikely to favor New England in back-to-back weeks in Hartstein's assessment in backing Seattle (-3). "The Patriots burned me in Survivor and pulled off a huge upset in Cincinnati," Hartstein told SportsLine. "They ran for 170 yards and did not turn the ball over. But they were extremely fortunate: Cincinnati fumbled on a punt return, dropped a touchdown, fumbled at the goal line and botched an easy interception... Lay the field goal." See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

