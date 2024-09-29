In Week 3, the optimism of both the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints was significantly tempered. Coming off a dramatic comeback victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, the Falcons were unable to withstand the mighty machine of the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, losing a Sunday night primetime matchup, 22-17. Only hours earlier, the high-flying Saints offense was completely shut down, with the Philadelphia Eagles keeping them in check and handing them a 15-12 loss for their first defeat of the season.

Now, the oldest and most bitter rivalry in the NFC South will be renewed in Week 4 in what should prove to be a pivotal early-season battle with major implications for who will eventually earn the division crown. The Saints already boast one divisional win in a 47-10 beatdown of the Carolina Panthers in Week 1, while the Falcons will be opening divisional play.

Compared to past years in which the Falcons had an aging Matt Ryan and then Desmond Ridder at quarterback, this game will mark new Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins' introduction to the rivalry, one which Saints quarterback Derek Carr was initiated into a year ago. These two teams have a long history against each other given that they were once the lone professional football teams in the southeast, with several of the most famous moments in the histories of their respective franchises coming against one another.

Where to watch Falcons vs. Saints



When: Sunday, Sept. 29 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 29 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Falcons vs. Saints spread, odds

Atlanta is a slight 1.5-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest NFL odds. The over/under is 42.5 points.

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Falcons vs. Saints recent series history

The Saints have won seven out of their last 10 games against the Falcons, with their most recent victory being a trouncing at the end of the 2024 season. The Saints have swept the Falcons in 2020 and 2022, while Atlanta was able to split the series in 2019, 2021, and 2023.