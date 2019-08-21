Minnesota Wild will reportedly hire Bill Guerin as next general manager

The Minnesota Wild have reportedly found their next general manager, and it's former NHL star Bill Guerin.

According to The Athletic's Mike Russo, the Wild plan to hire Guerin as the fourth GM in team history. He'll take over for Paul Fenton, who was shockingly fired in late July after just one season running the club. Following Fenton's dismissal, reports indicated things were a bit of a mess in Minnesota's front office. It will now be Guerin's job to pick up the pieces.

The 48-year-old enjoyed an 18-year NHL career that saw him play for eight different clubs -- though none of them were the Wild. After retiring in 2010, he went on to join the Pittsburgh Penguins' front office, where he served in a player development role for three years before being promoted to assistant general manager for the next five. He served as the second-in-command under Jim Rutherford during the Penguins' back-to-back Stanley Cup titles in 2016 and 2017.

Now, less than nine years removed from his playing days, Guerin will have a shot to be the lead man in Minnesota. The Wild are currently in a transition period and missed the playoffs for the first time in seven seasons last year.

After firing Fenton in July, Wild owner Craig Leipold originally said he hoped to hire someone with proven experience as a general manager, which obviously isn't the case with Guerin. But, according to Russo, Leipold became convinced that Guerin was the right man for the job after two interviews and strong recommendations.

It will be a quick turnaround for Guerin, as it's rather rare to see a new GM appointed this late in the offseason. The Wild will open up their training camp in less than a month and begin their preseason play on Sept. 17.