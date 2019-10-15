New Jersey Devils use children's drawings during player introductions on 'Kids Day'
The best player introductions we've seen in a while
The New Jersey Devils hosted "Kids Day" at the Prudential Center during their game against Florida Panthers on Monday, and let the children share some of the spotlight during the action.
One of the special elements of the themed today came during the team's player introductions. Rather than having an intense hype video, graphics or pump-up music they had something even better.
Their player introductions were pictures of each Devils plaer drawn by kids, and the results were incredible.
Cory Schneider's hair might be my favorite.
Kids got out their Devils red colored pencils, and possibly a photo of the player to base their masterpiece on, and went to work to portray the lineup. They even had kids on the microphone introducing the players as their picture, or drawing, was shown on the big screen.
Fans loved of this and want every NHL team to follow suit. We need to see elementary school drawings of Alex Ovechkin, Joe Thornton (and his beard) and Zdeno Chara.
The kid's features did not stop there. They had a kid reporter on site for the game who showed off his journalistic skills interviewing P.K. Subban before the game.
The adorable portraits were the highlight of an otherwise frustrating game for the Devils and their fans. The Devils lost 6-4 to the Panthers, and now sit at 0-4-2 on the year, with the concerns for their team piling up.
New Jersey has a lot to do to get their team in shape, but their marketing department is already in midseason form, running promotions that get the attention of people outside the franchise.
