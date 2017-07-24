NHL exec Bill Daly: 'There is not an alternative schedule' for an Olympics break

Four days after a report out of Russia suggested the NHL had a "backup schedule" for the 2017-18 season that included a break for the Winter Olympics, the NHL is again shutting down hope that it will embrace the Pyeongchang Games.

"There is not an alternative schedule," NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said to THN.com in an email, according to The Hockey News. "Having NHL players participate in the 2018 Winter Olympic Games is not an available option. All of the international federations are planning appropriately for constructing teams that will not include NHL players. I anticipate there will be federation announcements in the coming days that should eliminate any and all continuing doubt or skepticism about the issue."

Daly's comments come roughly three months after the league first nixed the possibility of NHL players -- including some outspoken Olympics proponents like Alex Ovechkin, Henrik Lundqvist and Erik Karlsson -- going to South Korea during the 2017-18 campaign.

The narratives of both sides since April's announcement have hardly changed. Interested players, the Games' organizing committee and, according to The Hockey News, even NBC either held out hope for the NHL to change its mind or pushed for a reverse of course. The league, however, behind public support from Daly and commissioner Gary Bettman, not to mention press releases that have deemed the matter "officially closed," has remained equally unmoved.