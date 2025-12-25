1 Avalanche Power play prowess | The only thing this Avalanche team doesn't do well is score on the power play, which boggles the mind. Colorado has converted on 16.4% of its man advantages, which ranks 26th. This team might be undefeated if it had just an average power play. -- 27-2-7

2 Stars Top-four defenseman | Defense was the biggest concern for the Stars entering the season, and that hasn't changed. In fact, those issues have only been compounded by the fact that Thomas Harley has regressed. GM Jim Nill needs to find a solution there. 1 25-7-6

3 Wild Different division | "Hey Santa, this Central Division is no joke. How about a spot in the Metro or Atlantic? We'd even settle for the Pacific." 1 22-10-6

4 Red Wings Better shooting luck | The Red Wings now lead the Atlantic Division, and that's in spite of an 8.15% shooting percentage at five-on-five. Detroit ranks 26th in that category, so the team should take off if more of those shots start to hit the twine. 3 22-13-3

5 Golden Knights Bonus points | Vegas has picked up at least one point in 26 of its 34 games, but getting the full two points has been an issue. The Golden Knights lead the NHL with 10 overtime losses. If a few of those had gone the other way, they'd be leading the division. -- 17-8-10

6 Panthers Matthew Tkachuk | This is one of the more realistic wishes on this list. Tkachuk may not make it down the chimney in time for Christmas, but there is speculation he will try to suit up for the NHL Winter Classic on Jan. 2. 6 20-14-2

7 Hurricanes Stankoven surge | Logan Stankoven was a big part of the return in the Mikko Rantanen trade last year, but he's struggled to find his footing with 16 points in 35 games. Stankoven should be a perfect fit for the Hurricanes' aggressive style, but it has yet to really click. 5 22-11-3

8 Oilers Two more wins | Last season, the Oilers came up two wins short of the Stanley Cup (and that was further away than they were in 2024). You can bet Connor McDavid has every intention of willing his team to those elusive 15th and 16th playoff wins. 8 19-13-6

9 Ducks Defense | This young Ducks team has a real knack of scoring goals (t-3rd with 125). Unfortunately, they also have a knack for surrendering goals to their opponents (31st with 126). If Anaheim can tighten things up defensively, it'll be in business. 1 21-14-2

10 Lightning Vintage Point | It was already true that the Lightning needed Brayden Point at his best to win the Stanley Cup, but that's especially true with Brandon Hagel out of the lineup. At his best, Point is one of the best centers in the NHL, but he hasn't been anywhere near that level yet in 2025-26. -- 20-13-3

11 Islanders Olympic bid for Schaefer | The Olympic teams will soon be announced, and I'll pound the table for Schaefer. He may be 18 years old, but he's already shown the ability to thrive against the best players in the world. Do not deny him, Canada. 2 20-13-4

12 Capitals Centers | The Capitals are a good team, but they're severely lacking at the most important position on the ice. Stack up their center depth with that of other Eastern Conference playoff hopefuls, and there's not much comparison, with all due respect to Dylan Strome. 6 19-13-5

13 Senators Goaltending | The Senators have become an elite defensive team, and they have a nice collection of young offensive talent. If the Sens could get a save or two, they would be in the driver's seat to win the Atlantic Division. 6 18-13-5

14 Canadiens Forward reinforcements | I've noted it before in these power rankings, but Montreal is something of a one-trick pony up front. One line does most of the heavy lifting, so GM Kent Hughes needs to find Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki a little support. 1 20-12-5

15 Flyers Maximized Michkov | Rick Tocchet has helped the Flyers hit another level, but the one player lagging behind might be the most important. Matvei Michkov is on pace for 21 goals and 25 assists, which would be a clear step back from his rookie season. Philly needs a little more out of Michkov to reach the playoffs. 2 19-10-7

16 Sabres Playoffs | Thanks to the heap of mediocrity that is the East, the Sabres are very much alive amidst their six-game winning streak. Buffalo has given its fan base the gift of hope this Christmas. 9 18-14-4

17 Bruins Peak McAvoy | For the most part, the Bruins have been able to walk a narrow path to success with David Pastrnak and Morgan Geekie carrying the offense and Jeremy Swayman playing well in goal. The final piece to that puzzle is getting elite defense from Charlie McAvoy. 6 20-17-1

18 Kings Offense (again) | The Kings have some extra offense on their wish list for the third (fourth?) year in a row. Santa has yet to deliver, so maybe Los Angeles is simply on the naughty list. Either that or the big man has trouble finding Crypto.com Arena. 4 15-12-9

19 Devils Top-six forward | Looking at this Devils roster, they just seem a bit incomplete at the top. Maybe Ryan O'Reilly will be waiting under the tree. What about Jonathan Marchessault? Could Nazem Kadri be on his way to Newark? New Jersey has some options. 1 20-16-1

20 Mammoth Second-half push | Despite miserable goaltending and a devastating injury to Logan Cooley, the Mammoth are still in the thick of the playoff race out West. All it will take is a second-half run to cement their status as a real playoff threat. 3 18-18-3

21 Rangers Home cookin' | The Rangers have gotten a little better at Madison Square Garden, but they're still 5-10-3 on home ice. That ranks 31st in the NHL, so a little home cookin' in the second half would go a long way toward putting New York in the playoffs. 1 19-16-4

22 Sharks Keaton Verhoeff | Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith are the future at forward. Yaroslav Askarov is the future in goal. If the Sharks can land another premium draft pick in 2026, Verhoeff could be their cornerstone on the blue line. 1 17-17-3

23 Predators Direction | Early in the season, the Predators couldn't buy a win and were on the fast track to a fire sale. Since Thanksgiving, Nashville has been one of the best teams in the league, so those plans are now on hold. Pick a lane, fellas. 3 16-16-4

24 Maple Leafs Change | Toronto has taken up residence in the East's basement, and the pressure is mounting. Assistant coach Marc Savard was just fired, but is that really enough to spark this team? Whether it's a change at head coach or a big trade, there needs to be a major shake-up. 7 16-15-5

25 Penguins Clarity | Sidney Crosby's future continues to be a big story in Pittsburgh, and it may remain that way with a muddled playoff race in the East. The Penguins are at an organizational crossroads, and there is no clear answer about where Crosby will be in 2026. 7 15-12-9

26 Flames Draft capital | Between Nazem Kadri, Rasmus Andersson and Blake Coleman, the Flames have a few players who would be very valuable to playoff teams. They need to squeeze as much draft capital out of that trio as humanly possible. 1 15-18-4

27 Blue Jackets Winning streak | The Blue Jackets are near the bottom of the standings but just five points out of a playoff spot. They just acquired Mason Marchment from the Kraken. They haven't won more than two games in a row since October. If Columbus can get on a roll, it won't be hard to get back into the playoff picture. 2 15-15-6

28 Blues 2019 Binnington | If the Blues are going to get back into the fight, it will take a small miracle. Well, either that or Jordan Binnington returning to his 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs form. Heck, St. Louis might settle for his 4 Nations Face-Off form. 2 14-16-8

29 Canucks Gavin McKenna | Vancouver just traded away one franchise superstar in Quinn Hughes, and it needs another one to replace him. Landing Gavin McKenna at No. 1 overall would be a great way to ease the pain of losing Hughes. 2 15-18-3

30 Jets Refresh | This team has gotten stale. There's no two ways about it. Connor Hellebuyck has to carry Winnipeg because there is a real lack of star power. It might be time for the Jets to explore a "retool" or "revamp" or whatever pablum GMs are putting out there nowadays. 6 15-17-3

31 Kraken Calder Trophy Beniers | It may be easy to forget that Matty Beniers posted 24 goals and 33 assists as a rookie in 2022-23. Unfortunately for him and the Kraken, those remain career highs as his development has plateaued. 1 15-14-6