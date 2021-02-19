Push up those glasses and adjust your pocket protector: It's time to get a little nerdy. For this week's edition of NHL Power Rankings, we're going to take a deep dive into some data in order to highlight notable statistics across the league.
We'll be examining some interesting player and team stats -- some of them pretty basic, and others a little more complex. Yes, that will include some of the dreaded "analytics" and "fancy stats" that so many old school hockey fans seem to loathe, but at the end of the day data is information ... and information is good! (also important to note that all information requires proper context as well.)
It's certainly been a weird campaign so far, and the sample sizes vary quite a bit -- Vancouver has played 20 games while New Jersey has played just 11 -- but we're right around the quarter mark of this condensed season. The data may not paint a super clear picture just yet, but it's helping to provide an outline.
So, let's give all these words a break and take a look at some numbers, shall we? Time to dive into this week's rankings.
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Lightning
|The Bolts currently lead the league in goals per game (3.86) and goal differential (+22). Reminder: They've been missing their best offensive player all year.
|--
|10-3-0
|2
Maple Leafs
|Auston Matthews has 16 goals through 17 games this season (on pace for 54 goals in 55 games). He's only the sixth player in the cap era to score at that pace (h/t James Mirtle.)
|1
|13-3-0
|3
Bruins
|David Pastrnak has now put up 60 goals in his last 82 games (Matthews has hit that number as well.) Over the past 23 seasons there have only been two 60-goal seasons in the NHL.
|2
|10-3-0
|4
Golden Knights
|Vegas leads the league in Expected Goals share (56.12%) across all situations. Also, Marc-Andre Fleury is having one hell of a year in net so far. He's 7-2 with a .937 save percentage and 6.7 goals saved above average.
|2
|10-3-0
|5
Hurricanes
|The Hurricanes lead the league in high-danger chances per 60 (13.1) and are second in the league in Expected Goals rate (54.9%) at even strength.
|2
|10-3-0
|6
Panthers
|The 10-2-2 Panthers own the league's highest points percentage (.786) to this point in the season.
|2
|10-2-0
|7
Avalanche
|As of Thursday, the Avalanche have been the best possession team in the league at even strength this season. They have controlled 55.79% of shot attempts at ES.
|1
|8-4-0
|8
Canadiens
|The Canadiens are tops in the league in scoring chances per 60 (30.8), Expected Goals share (55.74%) and shot share (55.9%) at even strength.
|4
|9-4-0
|9
Blues
|With Justin Faulk and Torey Krug together on the ice this season, the Blues have outscored opponents 13-3 while having a 59.3% Expected Goals rate at even strength. (h/t Dom Luszczyszyn.)
|2
|10-5-0
|10
Jets
|The Jets have found success despite giving up the most high-danger chances per 60 (12.94) at even strength this season.
|3
|9-6-0
|11
Islanders
|Ilya Sorokin has struggled behind the Islanders' strong defense in his first NHL season. In four starts, he's 1-2-1 with a .895 save percentage and -1.2 goals saved above average.
|6
|8-5-0
|12
Oilers
|Reigning Hart winner Leon Draisaitl only has a 48.8% shot attempts share while on the ice at even strength but the Oilers have outscored opponents 21-8.
|2
|10-8-0
|13
Stars
|The Stars have the second-best Expected Goals Against rate (1.94 per 60) in the league, trailing only Boston.
|4
|5-3-0
|14
Flyers
|The Flyers are 8-3-3 but are last in the league in shots per game (23.6) and have the league's worst shot attempts share (45.6%) at even strength.
|4
|8-3-0
|15
Flames
|The Flames are top-10 in the league in Expected Goals rate (52.7%), scoring chances (28.1) and high danger chances (11.54) ... but rank 21st in goals per game.
|--
|8-7-0
|16
Capitals
|Washington is top five in goals per game (3.47), but also bottom five in goals against per game (3.4).
|4
|8-4-0
|17
Blackhawks
|Through his first 12 NHL games, Kevin Lankinen leads all goalies with 9.82 goals saved above average.
|3
|9-5-0
|18
Coyotes
|With Conor Garland on the ice at even strength, the Coyotes are controlling 59.3% of attempts and outscoring opponents 18-8.
|--
|7-6-0
|19
Penguins
|Pittsburgh's .886 team save percentage is second-worst in the league, only better than Ottawa.
|--
|8-6-0
|20
Wild
|The Wild have the league's best high-danger chance share (64%) at even strength, but are near the bottom of the league in shooting percentage (8.4%) and power play conversion rate (8%).
|4
|7-6-0
|21
Blue Jackets
|Since arriving in Columbus, Patrik Laine has seven points (four goals, three assists) in eight games, but has been the Blue Jackets' worst forward in terms of Expected Goals share (44.4%) at even strength.
|1
|8-6-0
|22
Devils
|Mackenzie Blackwood has been outstanding so far this season. In five starts, he's 4-0-1 with a .945 save percentage and 6.9 goals saved above average.
|1
|6-3-0
|23
Canucks
|The Canucks are giving up the most shots against per game (33.4) at even strength and are second-worst in the league in goals against per game (3.6).
|1
|8-11-0
|24
Rangers
|After scoring 41 goals in 57 games last year, Mika Zibanejad is now on pace to score 3 goals in 56 games for the Rangers this year.
|3
|5-7-0
|25
Sabres
|The Sabres' 1.42 even strength goals per 60 is by far the worst scoring rate in the league. (More than 0.5 worse than the next-worst team.)
|--
|4-7-0
|26
Sharks
|Logan Couture is the only Sharks skater who is outsourcing opponents (12-10) at even strength this season.
|1
|6-7-0
|27
Predators
|Since winning their first two games this season, the Predators have trailed for 58% of all game time played. (h/t Dimitri Filipovic)
|1
|6-10-0
|28
Kings
|The Kings have the fewest even strength scoring chances per 60 (20.2) and the lowest percentage of high danger chances in the league. Their 39.47% high danger chance rate is almost 3% below the next-worst team.
|--
|6-6-0
|29
Ducks
|The Ducks are the worst offensive team in the league so far this season, averaging just 1.88 goals per game through their first 17 contests.
|--
|6-8-0
|30
Red Wings
|Detroit's power play ranks last in the league with a 7.1% conversion rate.
|--
|4-11-0
|31
Senators
|The Senators have the worst goal differential in the league (-34) and it's not close. (A full 13 goals worse than the next-worst team.) They also have a .871 team save percentage that ranks dead last in the NHL.
|--
|4-14-0