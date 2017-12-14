Shaun White falls in halfpipe, misses the final in second Olympics qualifier
The two-time gold medalist's road to making his fourth Olympics just got a little tougher
Shaun White's road to the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics just got a lot bumpier on Thursday. The two-time gold medalist and 31-year-old snowboarder scrubbed landings on each of his two runs in Thursday's prelims at the Dew Tour, failing to make Friday's men's final with a 14th-place finish, according to USA Today
The Dew Tour stop in Breckenridge is the second of four Olympic qualifiers for halfpipe leading up the PyeongChang Olympics, which begin Feb. 9 in South Korea.
According to the Dew Tour's recap of the event, White looked primed to qualify first during his first run down the pipe before scrubbing the landing on his signature double McTwist on his last hit. On his second run. White then had a fall on his third hit during his second run, which left him on the outside looking in. Here's some video of the fall.
White finished third in the opening Olympic qualifier for the Americans at Copper Mountain last weekend behind American Ben Ferguson and the winner, 2014 Olympic silver medalist Ayumu Hirano of Japan. A solid finish in Breckenridge would've helped his bid to land one of three spots on the United States' men's team. White cannot qualify for the 2018 Olympics until January as a result of his Thursday finish. He'll have two additional qualifiers, in Snowmass and California's Mammoth Mountain.
U.S. coaches also have discretionary picks, and it remains unlikely that the two-time gold medalist would be left off the U.S. Olympic roster.
Ben Ferguson was the top qualifier for Friday's final while his brother Gabe took third. The second place qualifier was Jake Pates. If you're interested in checking out coverage from the Dew Tour stop for Friday's men's and women's ski and snowboard halfpipe finals or Saturday's slopestyle finals, check out our How to Watch here. .
-
How to watch U.S. Olympics qualifiers
Here's how to watch all of the halfpipe and slopestyle action as Olympic qualifying resume...
-
Oscar Pistorius injured in prison brawl
The South African sprinter and Paralympic champion is serving time for the murder of his g...
-
Vonn says Trump supporters want her hurt
The Olympic skier says she's received hurtful comments since her remarks about competing for...
-
South Korea simulates Olympics attacks
More than 400 people reportedly held emergency defense drills in advance of the Winter Gam...
-
Lindsey Vonn disses Donald Trump
The Olympic gold medalist says she also won't accept an invite the White House
-
Tokyo unveils 2020 mascot shortlist
The children of Japan will decide on the 2020 Olympics mascots but all of Twitter seems to...
Add a Comment