The 2021 Major League Soccer schedule is here. This season each of MLS's 27 teams will be playing 34 matches, 17 at home and 17 on the road. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic there will be some tweaks to the league's tried and true format with a higher concentration of regional games to lighten the travel load, while CF Montreal, Toronto FC, and the Vancouver Whitecaps will play in Fort Lauderdale and Orlando, Florida, and Sandy, Utah, respectively.

Kick off for the season will be April 17 and the regular season run until Nov. 7 when the best seven teams from each conference will begin the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. The playoffs will start on Nov. 19 as all roads lead to MLS Cup, contested on Dec. 11. And there'll be plenty of exciting action in-between. Here's a look at the conference alignment with the addition of Austin FC. Make sure to scroll down to see the most important dates of the season.

Eastern Conference Western Conference Atlanta United Austin FC Chicago Fire FC Colorado Rapids FC Cincinnati FC Dallas Columbus Crew SC Houston Dynamo FC D.C. United Los Angeles FC Inter Miami CF Los Angeles Galaxy CF Montreal Minnesota United FC Nashville SC Portland Timbers FC New England Revolution Real Salt Lake New York City FC San Jose Earthquakes New York Red Bulls Seattle Sounders FC Orlando City SC Sporting Kansas City Philadelphia Union Vancouver Whitecaps FC Toronto FC --



Important MLS Regular Season Dates

Opening weekend: April 17-18

MLS kicks off with it's newest club, Austin FC vs. Los Angeles FC on April 17, followed the next day by Inter Miami vs. Los Angeles Galaxy -- David Beckham's current club facing off against his old club.

Rivalry week: Aug. 21

Headlining the week of big matchups, is a rematch between last year's MLS Cup finalists as the Columbus Crew SC host Seattle Sounders FC, as well as a crosstown matchup between New York Red Bulls and New York City FC.

Decision Day: Nov. 7

The last day of the regular season will determine the playoff picture and all teams will play intraconference matchups with games kicking off simultaneously to determine who is in or out of the 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs

MLS Cup Playoffs: Nov. 19

Top seven teams from each conference will qualify.

MLS Cup: Dec. 11, 3 p.m. ET

Major League Soccer's championship match will be played and it's winner crowned.

Cup Competitions

2021 Leagues Cup: Aug. 9

Participants include: Sporting Kansas City, Orlando City SC, Seattle Sounders FC, and New York City FC.

Concacaf Champions League round of 16: April 6-8 and April 13-5

Participants include: Atlanta United, Columbus Crew SC, Philadelphia Union, Portland Timbers and Toronto FC

International breaks

The league will pause twice during the season around prescheduled international breaks. The league will take time off from June 3-11 during FIFA's international window, and then again from July 9-16 coinciding with the beginning of the Concacaf Gold Cup. Teams were given the option of playing during FIFA's September international window and 14 sides opted to do so.