The Serie A match between Cremonese and Inter was temporarily stopped after a firecracker thrown from the away fans section of the Stadio Giovanni Zini exploded next to goalkeeper Emil Audero. The game was stopped for around three minutes at the 48th minute as the Cremonese player was assisted by the physios and was able to continue playing against his former team.

Audero, who played for Inter during the 2023-24 season and moved to Cremonese in the summer of 2025, faced moments of fear when the firecracker ended up near him, but luckily, he appeared to come away uninjured.

Inter were fortunate, because had the match been suspended, the Nerazzurri could have been handed a 3–0 defeat, as has happened in similar cases in the past. However, since Audero was able to resume play, that scenario was avoided.

Inter captain Lautaro Martinez and the Nerazzurri manager Cristian Chivu immediately went close to the away section, and tried to calm things down a bit as it remains unclear the reason behind the shameful gesture.

Speaking to DAZN after the game, Lautaro Martinez spoke on the matter, saying, "These things should never happen. We are footballers, and you put a person's safety at risk. An apology is owed to Audero, a champion of the second star, and to the Cremonese supporters."

Inter Presidente Giuseppe Marotta said to Sky Italy, "Sport has values that are truly far removed from what we witnessed. The authorities are carrying out investigations into what was an isolated act, and what I think is shared by all Inter supporters: football must be completely removed from such incidents. We condemn it in the strongest possible terms, and we also thank Audero for his professionalism. The authorities will identify those responsible; the condemnation from the entire Inter club for what happened is explicit and total. A truly senseless act."

Inter won 2-0 against Cremonese thanks to the goals scored by Lautaro Martinez and Piotr Zielinski in the first half, and the Nerazzurri are now leading the Serie A standings by eight points over AC Milan, who will face Bologna on Tuesday at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara.