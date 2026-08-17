Footy Fix: UEFA Champions League qualifiers return this week on Paramount+

A new season is right around the corner in Europe's top leagues. Sunday's Community Shield was the latest fixture to offer a glimpse at what to expect from some of the continent's most notable teams once the action begins in a matter of days. Plus, the UEFA Champions League returns to the spotlight this week as the final batch of qualifiers get underway. I'm Pardeep Cattry with the latest.

📺 Footy fix

All times U.S./Eastern

Monday, Aug. 17

🇮🇹 Coppa Italia: Cremonese vs. Sampdoria, 2:45 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Championship: Cardiff City vs. Wrexham, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

Tuesday, Aug. 18

🇪🇺 UCL qualification: Levski Sofia vs. AEK Athens, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇪🇺 UCL qualification: Fenerbahce vs. Lyon, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇪🇺 UCL qualification: Dinamo Zagreb vs. Viking, 3 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

What's on CBS Sports Golazo Network

☀️ Morning Footy (Weekdays 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.): Join Golazo Network as it helps fans get their day started on the right foot on the network's flagship morning show with highlights, interviews and the biggest soccer storylines. Morning Footy is also available in podcast form, so you'll never have to miss an episode.



3️⃣ Attacking Third: The leading women's soccer podcast and social brand is now a live studio show. The NWSL season is back, and our coverage of the women's game is stronger than ever. Our analysts will be breaking down the USWNT, NWSL and European domestic season all year long.



⚽ Call it What You Want: Jimmy Conrad, Charlie Davies, and Tony Meola cover all things USMNT and the state of the game in the United States. Catch new episodes live on the Golazo America YouTube channel.

🥅 Scoreline (Daily): Scoreline is the newest place for fans to catch up on all the biggest news and results impacting global football, match highlights from the top soccer competitions and all the can't-miss goals from the day's action, starting Thursday and airing seven days a week.



📺 How to watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network is a free 24/7 channel exclusively dedicated to offering unparalleled coverage of all the top soccer competitions worldwide. You can stream for free on the CBS Sports app, Pluto TV and Paramount+.