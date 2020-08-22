Watch Now: Sevilla Targets Barcelona's Ivan Rakitic ( 0:51 )

Luis Suarez is the latest player to speak out about his future at Barcelona. The comments come after Barcelona's humiliating exit from Champions League quarterfinals when they lost to Bayern Munich, 8-2.

Suarez, 33, spoke out on his willingness to adapt, making note on the potential of his role changing in future.

"I would accept being a substitute here. The competition is always good and if the coach considers that I should start from the bench, I have no problem helping with the role they give me. I think I can still contribute a lot to this club," Saurez said, per Bein Sports.

Suarez also noted that new head coach Ronald Koeman has yet to communicate with him.

Suarez's future at the club is in question as Barca just completed a rare season without a trophy and full of internal chaos. Superstar Lionel Messi has been rather uncharacteristically expressive throughout the year -- and reportedly might want to leave the club.

It's unclear what Barcelona will look like when they open the 2020-21 season, but the club's president recently expressed confidence that Messi will stay with the team.

Bayern Munich, meanwhile, will face Paris Saint-Germain in Sunday's Champions League final. You can watch that showdown on CBS All Access.