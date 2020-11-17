The United States women's national soccer team will hold a final camp and play one more match to close out 2020 as they head to Europe to face the Netherlands on Nov. 27.

The match will mark a return to competitive action for the USWNT for the first time in 261 days. Their match against the Netherlands will be the first meeting between the two teams since the World Cup final in 2019 where the Americans were crowned champions after defeating the opposition 2-0. Netherlands will play host as the two teams will face off at Rat Verlegh Stadium in Breda, about 67 miles south of Amsterdam.

In order to prep for the game, the U.S. will have six training days in the Netherlands before the match. The announcement comes off an 11-day camp for the USWNT which took place in October shortly after the conclusion of the NWSL Fall Series. The camp featured several prominent NWSL players coming off impressive matches in 2020, including Kristie Mewis, Sarah Gorden, and Lynn Williams.

The upcoming roster could include the inclusion of more USWNT currently playing overseas in Europe, with Emily Sonnet in Sweden and Sam Mewis, Rose Lavelle, Christen Press, and Tobin Heath playing in England. The roster for November's camp and game in Europe will be revealed Tuesday.