Watch Everton vs. Wolverhampton: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Everton vs. Wolverhampton soccer game
Who's Playing
Everton (home) vs. Wolverhampton (away)
Current Records: Everton 1-1-1; Wolverhampton 0-0-3
What to Know
Wolverhampton is hoping to carry away a victory in their first match against Everton this season. Wolverhampton will challenge Everton on the road at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday at Goodison Park. Wolves have kept their last three contests to within one goal, so Everton should be prepared for a fight.
This past Sunday, Wolverhampton went toe to toe against Burnley in Matchweek 3 and left on equal footing. They tied 1-1, good for one point each.
Everton came up short against Aston Villa, falling 0-2.
After a draw in their first fixture last year, Wolves came out ahead 3-1 in their second. It'll take a full 90-minute effort to come away with a similar result.
How To Watch
- Who: Everton vs. Wolverhampton
- When: Sunday at 9 a.m. ET
- Where: Goodison Park
- TV: NBC Sports Network
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Wolverhampton won one meeting and tied one meeting in their last two contests with Everton.
- Feb 02, 2019 - Everton 1 vs. Wolverhampton 3
- Aug 11, 2018 - Wolverhampton 2 vs. Everton 2
