Watch Everton vs. Wolverhampton: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Everton (home) vs. Wolverhampton (away)

Current Records: Everton 1-1-1; Wolverhampton 0-0-3

What to Know

Wolverhampton is hoping to carry away a victory in their first match against Everton this season. Wolverhampton will challenge Everton on the road at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday at Goodison Park. Wolves have kept their last three contests to within one goal, so Everton should be prepared for a fight.

This past Sunday, Wolverhampton went toe to toe against Burnley in Matchweek 3 and left on equal footing. They tied 1-1, good for one point each.

Everton came up short against Aston Villa, falling 0-2.

After a draw in their first fixture last year, Wolves came out ahead 3-1 in their second. It'll take a full 90-minute effort to come away with a similar result.

How To Watch

Who: Everton vs. Wolverhampton

Everton vs. Wolverhampton When: Sunday at 9 a.m. ET

Sunday at 9 a.m. ET Where: Goodison Park

Goodison Park TV: NBC Sports Network

NBC Sports Network Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Wolverhampton won one meeting and tied one meeting in their last two contests with Everton.