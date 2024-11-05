South Carolina is entering 2024-25 as the No. 1 team in CBS Sports' women's college basketball Power Rankings after going a perfect 38-0 a year ago and winning Monday's season opener against Michigan, 68-62. However, UConn, USC, Texas and Notre Dame should not be overlooked.

It is exciting to think about what Dawn Staley's Gamecocks have achieved in the past few seasons. They have only lost three games in three years and earned two national titles. This season, they are returning most of their key players except for Kamilla Cardoso, who is now in the WNBA.

Cardoso's absence will be felt, but South Carolina has some solid returners in MiLaysia Fulwiley, Te-Hina Paopao and Raven Johnson. Freshman Joyce Edwards has also shown a lot of potential with double-doubles in both of South Carolina's exhibition games, and 10 points in the Gamecocks' win over Michigan.

Right behind the Gamecocks is UConn, a team with a lot of talent that is only being held back because of injuries. The Huskies will start the season without Azzi Fudd (torn ACL), Caroline Ducharme (head/neck) and Aubrey Griffin (torn ACL), but their return -- whenever that happens -- could help Bueckers get a national title in what could be her last college basketball season.

On the West Coast, USC has been on the rise with Lindsay Gottlieb at the helm of the program. JuJu Watkins is fresh off a historic season in which she broke the all-time women's college basketball freshman scoring record. Former Stanford star Kiki Iriafen is now teaming up with her, which should help the Trojans succeed in their first year in the Big Ten. The Trojans avoided an upset scare against Ole Miss in a nail-biting 68-66 win in Monday's season opener.

Texas takes the No. 4 spot because of its impressive guard depth, especially with the return of Rori Harmon. And rounding out the top five is Notre Dame, a team boasting one of the best backcourts in the country with Hannah Hidalgo and Olivia Miles.

Here are the official CBS Sports women's college basketball Power Rankings:

First five out: Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, TCU, Stanford