Nebraska is back in the CBS Sports women's college basketball Power Rankings after its win against Michigan State, which gave them the boost they needed. The Cornhuskers had a tough stretch in late December and early January with three consecutive losses, but those were all against teams who are currently in our top 25, including No. 4 USC and No. 1 UCLA.

The Cornhuskers can't get too comfortable because they have a tough road test against Iowa on Thursday. Jan Jensen's team was ranked last week, but fell out the top 25 after three straight losses to Maryland, Illinois and Indiana.

Michigan also left the Power Rankings following a loss to Ohio State. The Wolverines' spot was taken by Oklahoma State since the Cowgirls managed to upset West Virginia 64-57 on Saturday.

North Carolina suffered a 10-point loss to Notre Dame on Jan. 5, but the Tar Heels bounced back with a 53-46 overtime victory against Duke despite their shooting struggles. That win moved Courtney Banghart's team up to No. 14. Cal had the biggest jump, improving from No. 24 to No. 17 thanks to solid wins over NC State and Florida State.

Tennessee had a heartbreaking week with losses against Oklahoma and LSU by a combined three points. Kim Mulkey's Tigers were able to avoid overtime and remain perfect this season thanks to Kailyn Gilbert's last-second game winner. Considering the opponents, how close they were to getting the job done, and the fact that they responded with a 30-point win over Arkansas, the Lady Vols only moved down one spot to No. 16.

Here are the latest CBS Sports women's college basketball Power Rankings.

First five out: Michigan, Indiana, Mississippi State, Minnesota, Louisville