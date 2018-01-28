2018 WWE Royal Rumble live stream, watch online, start time, PPV streaming

One of the most anticipated WWE events of the year, the Royal Rumble takes place Sunday evening from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. As the unofficial beginning of the Road to WrestleMania, the Royal Rumble continues to grow in popularity each and every year, making it one of the premier shows the company puts out there at the end of every January.

Of course, the excitement around the event surrounds the annual 30-man Royal Rumble event, where one WWE superstar will outlast the 29 others in the ring to earn a world title shot at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans. However, there's even more reason to be excited this year because there's now another Rumble match to look forward to with the women playing by the same rules as the men for the first time. With surprises always promised in the Rumble, could we see the long-awaited debut of a certain former female UFC megastar, for example, even though she's claiming she'll be out of the country despite rampant rumors of her WWE signing?

Here's how you can watch the it all go down Sunday live in Philadelphia, and be sure to check out our full slate of predictions for the 2018 Royal Rumble.

Watch the 2018 WWE Royal Rumble live

Date: Sunday, Jan. 28

Location: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia

Start time: 7 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 5 p.m.)

Watch live: WWE Network or pay-per-view [List of providers]

WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android

2018 WWE Royal Rumble match card

Men's Royal Rumble



Women's Royal Rumble



Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Braun Strowman vs. Kane



Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Braun Strowman vs. Kane WWE Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn



AJ Styles (c) vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn Raw Tag Team Championship: Seth Rollins & Jason Jordan (c) vs. The Bar



Seth Rollins & Jason Jordan (c) vs. The Bar SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin (2-of-3 Falls Match)



The Usos (c) vs. Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin (2-of-3 Falls Match) United States Championship: Bobby Roode vs. TBA (Kickoff Show)



Bobby Roode vs. TBA (Kickoff Show) Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. The Revival (Kickoff Show)



Kalisto, Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado vs. TJP, Jack Gallagher & Drew Gulak (Kickoff Show)



