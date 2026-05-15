The mixed reaction to The John Cena Classic doesn't surprise its namesake. At WWE Backlash, Cena announced an upcoming event where fan votes would determine the champion. The reveal left some fans wondering what purpose matches have if winning doesn't guarantee you the title.

"I've heard the perspective that 'wins and losses don't matter.' That's a very valid point," Cena told CBS Sports HQ while promoting his new partnership with Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to raise awareness of Demodex blepharitis. "I love listening to feedback. We have to figure out the fan votes. There's still a lot to be done."

The reaction doesn't bother Cena because the event isn't designed to function like a traditional WWE show. The John Cena Classic is meant to spotlight the company's future by pairing WWE main roster stars with NXT talents in exhibition-style matches. The emphasis is on the showcase more than the result.

"To sum it up in a sentence, it could be a version of WWE's All Star Game. It's a night of exhibition. So we don't need to build any long lead stories into it. It's the present competing or paired with the future of the company -- superstars from NXT."

The inspiration behind the John Cena Classic tops and tails his professional wrestling career. He thinks back to his time training in WWE's old developmental territory, Ohio Valley Wrestling. Scanning the main roster, Cena struggled to find space for himself among industry titans.

"I'm sitting in OVW thinking, 'Man, how will I ever get a chance?' because the main roster was stacked with Triple H, Kane, The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Steve Austin and The Rock."

Cena's retirement match, which took place a quarter-century after his time in OVW, was a full-circle payment of those anxieties. Cena vs. Gunther was the headliner, but every match on the undercard featured main roster superstars against talent from WWE's NXT developmental program.

"I was there in the arena. The night rocked. It was great. The crowd was fantastic," Cena said. "Sure, the retirement match had a lot of buzz behind it, but they were on their feet for all the matches. So my brain started working."

That cycle is the DNA of The John Cena Classic.

"I know how these NXT talents might feel," he shared. "They've been down there for a year, two years, three years. 'When am I going to get my chance?' Well, for one night, if you can come up and drop your business card, see what happens.

"Show the world what you have. On top of it, if you steal the show -- maybe you're not lucky enough to get the 1-2-3 and get your hand raised -- every participant qualifies for a fan all-star vote. So you could be recognized as the night's champion."

The finer details are a work in progress; there's not even an official date for The Classic. Cena takes the criticism in stride. After all, it's only appropriate to have discourse around an event tied to one of WWE's most divisive performers.

"I'm trying to do something new. WWE is trying to do something new. That's going to come with praise and critique," Cena said. "As one of the most polarizing figures in WWE over the past 23 years, man, it wouldn't be normal if there weren't folks cheering and folks that weren't."

Whether the John Cena Classic becomes a vessel for future superstars remains to be seen, but its philosophy is important. There was a major youth movement in the "Ruthless Aggression" era of the early to late 2000s. Cena, Brock Lesnar and Randy Orton all became world champions in their 20s during that period. It's been nearly a decade since a man under 30, the late Bray Wyatt, won a world title. Today's main event scene skews older. Cena takes some of the responsibility for that, believing the unusual longevity of his legendary OVW class has had a trickle-down effect.

"We had an anomaly of longevity and success. That takes up time and spots," Cena said. "So now you're talking about as we wean out -- certainly my chapter's done, Batista's chapter is done, and Brock's. Randy is the only one left. Now, new performers will get those spots. Those are going to go to the most seasoned performers who connect with the audience. They just happen to be a little bit on the older scale.

"I don't think we're ruling out the possibility of a young champion in the near future because we are loaded with youth, speed and talent."

There's a compelling crop of talent on the rise -- Oba Femi, Bron Breakker, and Dominik Mysterio among them. But when asked who might be the next men's world champion under 30, Cena stuck true to his mission and shifted the spotlight back on NXT.

"It's no secret, I think, to those in the know that I chant with everybody else, 'He's big. He's bad. He'll bodyslam your dad.'"

Cena is referring to recent NXT debutant Mason Rook, who made his first televised appearance a mere two weeks ago. Rook's physique doesn't fit the WWE prototype. It certainly doesn't mirror Cena's, but for many fans, that's what makes him relatable. Plus, his work as Will Kroos on the independent scene has more knowledgeable fans enthusiastic about his potential.

"If you don't know who I'm talking about, I want you to go check that out," Cena said. "But I'm a fan."