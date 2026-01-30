Seth Rollins is one of the best performers of his generation. He's a six-time world champion who has headlined WrestleMania multiple times. Few WWE superstars can match his in-ring skills, but his success has repeatedly come at the expense of his health.

Recently, The Vision -- a faction he led with Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed -- had to pivot after Rollins sustained a shoulder injury at October's Crown Jewel. The injury occurred when Rollins attempted a coast-to-coast, a move requiring him to leap from one corner turnbuckle to another, against Cody Rhodes. It was the latest setback for a superstar whose greatest rival might be his body.

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin famously transitioned from a technician to a brawler after a career-altering injury. Rollins' cases aren't quite as severe as Austin's broken neck, but Rollins continues employing the same athletic style that brought him to the dance. In 2024, he wrestled both nights of WrestleMania 40 with a torn MCL and partially torn meniscus. Some might advise him to pursue a safer approach. Heyman, Rollins' former oracle, would not.

"I once heard someone describe Bon Scott, the original lead singer for AC/DC, in that Bon Scott sang every note as if it were his last," Heyman said while discussing WWE 2K26. "Seth Rollins wrestles every match as if it were his last. He truly leaves it all in the ring."

Heyman supported Rollins' "balls to the wall" style of wrestling. Heyman, a deeply respected professional wrestling mind with four decades of experience, argued that stripping Rollins' style would strip him of his DNA.

"If I were to sit here and say, 'Well, he needs to adopt a safer style. Well, he needs to be conscious of the fact that he's lost more time to injury than he would've liked,' then I'm asking him to scale back," Heyman explained.

"I'd be asking him to do less. I'd be asking him not to employ the style that has made him Seth 'Freakin' Rollins. Seeing Seth Rollins is something special because you never know if it's his last match, because he's willing to wrestle as if it is."

Heyman's influence courses through every corner of pro wrestling. It's a testament to wearing every hat in the business, from manager to head booker, over 40 years. Among those whom he helped mold are Rollins' chief rivals: Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar and WWE 2K26 cover star CM Punk.

Punk is a first ballot future Hall of Famer. Punk's sharp tongue sets him apart from his contemporaries. For a long time, they called Punk "The Voice of the Voiceless," a superstar for those disenchanted with who the powers that be thought should succeed. Punk narrates many of those memorable moments in this year's 2K Showcase. Through all that success, Heyman believes Punk's authenticity is under appreciated.

"He doesn't speak from the perspective of a persona; he speaks from the heart," Heyman said. "He means what he says, and he says what he means. That's whether he's Phil Brooks or CM Punk. It's not even a blurred line; it's an open border. The two cross into each other freely.

"When he speaks into a microphone and addresses an audience, you can believe everything is mind, body, soul, and spirit. It's authentic. It's genuine. It's him. This is how that body and however many personalities live within it, that's how he really thinks. His authenticity is underrated. It's a tactic, strategy, and talent that all others should aspire to meet."

Punk's edition of WWE 2K26 is available worldwide on March 13. Fans who purchase any of the three special editions -- King of Kings, Attitude Era, or Monday Night Wars -- can access the game on March 6.