Sid Eudy, more famously known as Sid Vicious and Sycho Sid, will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame with the 2026 class. Eudy's induction comes nearly two years after his death at 63, following a battle with cancer.

Eudy began wrestling in 1987, working in various territories and for New Japan Pro Wrestling, often as the masked Lord Humungous, before signing with World Championship Wrestling in 1989 under his adopted name Sid Vicious, which was directly inspired by the Sex Pistols bassist of the same name.

Eudy stood a towering 6-foot-9 with a unique natural charisma. Never known as a "great worker" in a traditional sense, it was hard to look away when Sid was on the screen.

Eudy's size led to him working in a WCW tag team with 6-foot-7 Dan Spivey as The Skyscrapers until Eudy was injured and replaced by Mark Callous, the man who would go on to become The Undertaker in the WWF/WWE. Eudy was also a brief member of iconic stable The Four Horsemen during his stint in WCW.

In 1991, Eudy signed with WWF, where he worked under the name Sid Justice. Eudy was positioned well within WWF, even wrestling Hulk Hogan in the main event of WrestleMania VIII. However, Eudy also had various issues during the stint, failing a drug test and taking issue with booking decisions, leading to his quitting the company in early 1992.

Eudy bounced back to WCW for a brief stint before time in the USWA, ultimately returning to WWF in 1995. By 1996, Eudy had won the WWF championship, a title he would hold two times in his career. Eudy would also hold the WCW heavyweight championship twice after returning to the company in 1999 following a brief time in ECW.

In 2001, Eudy suffered a gruesome leg break during a match at the WCW Sin pay-per-view event that led to a retirement. Eudy would sporadically make appearances in various promotions after that initial retirement, though not in any consistent fashion before wrestling the final match of his career in 2017.

Eudy joins a 2026 Hall of Fame class with Stephanie McMahon, AJ Styles, Demolition and Dennis Rodman.