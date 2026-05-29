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WWE SmackDown results, review, grades for May 29 as Cody Rhodes sends Gunther a message before Clash in Italy

Rhodes has one last chance to play mind games before Clash in Italy

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Cody Rhodes has a message for Gunther. Rhodes defends the undisputed WWE champion against Cody Rhodes on Sunday. On SmackDown, "The American Nightmare" has one last chance to win the mental battle.

Former world heavyweight champion Gunther is officially on the blue brand. Gunther signed with SmackDown, a move facilitated by Paul Heyman, in pursuit of Rhodes' undisputed title. Hubris nearly cost him his title shot, but a narrow victory over Royce Keys crowned him as the No. 1 contender. On Friday, Rhodes addresses his next challenger.

There's a similar commotion in the women's division. Former WWE women's champion Jade Cargill wants her title back. She addresses reigning champion Rhea Ripley ahead of their impending rematch. Clash in Italy hosts Ripley's first title defense since dethroning Cargill at WrestleMania 42.

One match has been announced ahead of Friday's show. Axiom, one half of the former two-time NXT tag team champions Fraxiom, takes on The Miz in singles competition. The Miz is licking his wounds after he and Kit Wilson lost to Danhausen and his army of clones at Backlash.

CBS Sports is with you all night with recaps and highlights of all the action from Olimpic Arena in Barcelona, Spain, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

WWE SmackDown preview

  • Cody Rhodes addresses Gunther before Clash in Italy
  • Jade Cargill sends final message to Rhea Ripley
  • Axiom vs. The Miz
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